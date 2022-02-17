Jenn Wasner's Flock of Dimes shares new songs ‘Pure Love’ and ‘Time’









Wye Oak singer Jenn Wasner has released two new songs, ‘Pure Love’ and ‘Time’, from her upcoming album under her solo project entitled Flock of Dimes.

The tracks arrive as part of the singles series from Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline label. The singles have been co-produced by Wasner and Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn and were recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The music on the new album appears to offer hope in the post-pandemic climate. “After spending so much time over the past two years sitting with my grief — both personally and creatively — I’m thrilled to offer up two songs that centre joy, hopefulness, and pleasure,” Wasner said in a statement.

She continued: “What can I say about ‘Pure Love’? It’s a fun pop song about how wanting more is the cause of so much suffering! To me, overall, it’s a song about reaching for a more pure way of being — finding a way to accept our humanity and all of its failures and imperfections so that we can be at peace for a little while we’re alive. It is also, hopefully, a lot of fun.”

‘Pure Love’ gives an edgy synth-laden dance-pop track that builds with glitchy beats and ethereal vocals into something rather unique. The more melancholy B-side ‘Time’ offers something of an antidote to the high of ‘Pure Love’. The track is soothing and thought-provoking with its slow, guitar-driven sound accompanied by gentle vocals which are juxtaposed with a fast-paced backing beat reminiscent of ‘Pure Love’.

In October 2021, Flock of Dimes introduced the new song ‘Through You’ for Adult Swim’s singles series. In April she released the album Head of Roses, which featured the singles ‘Two’ and ‘Price of Blue’.

Listen to Flock of Dimes’ two new singles below.