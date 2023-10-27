Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie once named her favourite band of all time









The late Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie was obsessed with music from the moment she became sentient. Setting out to have a career in the arts wasn’t a decision McVie planned to make. Instead, it was her destiny. Even if success somehow evaded her, she’d have no doubt occupied her free time by making music alone.

At only four years old, McVie was introduced to the piano. The musical gene ran firmly through the veins of the late Fleetwood Mac member’s family, as her father was a violinist and music lecturer. Additionally, her grandfather was an organist at Westminster Abbey. Therefore, it was no surprise that McVie followed the family trade.

Although music was always around her, it wasn’t until her teenage years when rock ‘n’ roll finally seduced McVie, and she waved goodbye to her classical training. While her background undoubtedly helped her artistic endeavours, McVie made her decision, and there was no looking back.

The music of the 1960s occupied a special place in McVie’s heart and was the era she considered the finest. On a personal level, this was a decade of significant change for the late singer, who played with a selection of different artists before becoming a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1968, which changed her life forever.

During an interview with Rolling Stone in 2022, McVie discussed the musical acts that meant the most to her and rose to popularity during this transformative period. She explained: “I’m a big fan of Steely Dan; the Beach Boys; Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young. I like quite a broad range of people.”

However, McVie did save the best until last, adding: “And my favourite… the Beatles, of course. Some of their songs move me to tears.”

Although she never got to work with any of The Beatles, singing with Paul McCartney was on her bucket list. When asked in 2017 about her dream duet, McVie responded: “It would have to be Paul McCartney because we would sing well together.”

Additionally, during her appearance on the BBC radio programme Desert Island Discs, McVie further illustrated her credentials as a super fan of The Beatles. In the broadcast, she opted for a deep cut and named their cover of Chuck Berry’s ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ as one of her favourite songs of all time.

Explaining her decision, McVie said: “My parents bought me this album for Christmas, and it was during Beatlemania. I was one of the Beatlemaniacs. I must have been about 19-20; oh, I played this record until there was nothing left of it. It was all about the melodies, the songs, the harmonies. The voices were so upfront and crystal clear. I think their use of space was so crucial.”

Although she was a few years older than many of The Beatles’ fanbase and was already a musician in her own right, their music expanded her horizons significantly. From that moment, they continued to play a sizeable part in her existence, and there’s no band she cherished more.