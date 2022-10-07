Members of Fleetwood Mac to take part in a new charity auction









Members of Fleetwood Mac have decided to clean out their closets for an upcoming charity auction in partnership with Julien’s Auctions. Everyone apart from Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks is involved, and the event is set to take place in Beverly Hills and online between December 3rd and 4th

Sharing the news, the auction house wrote: “Julien’s Auctions is honored to offer this exceptional collection of music history coming directly from three legendary members of one of the most influential and successful rock and roll bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac,” Martin Nolan, executive director and CFO of Julien’s Auctions, wrote.

Nolan continued: “We are also pleased to announce that a portion of the auction proceeds will benefit MusiCares, who honoured Fleetwood Mac in 2018, as the organisation’s Person of the Year, to support the charity’s work providing critical services to underserved members of the music community.”

The auction features over 700 items, including awards, memorabilia, recordings of live performances, furnishings, artwork, jewellery, personal items and musical instruments.

One of the most sought-after lots is the Yamaha C3 baby grand piano played by Christine McVie while on tour with Fleetwood Mac. The ‘Songbird Piano’ would come out at the end of the band’s concerts for her performance of ‘Songbird’ from Rumours. The item is expected to fetch something between $40,000 to $60,000.

Describing the item, McVie wrote: “This baby grand, where I have played ‘Songbird,’ the song I’m most proud of, has been such an important part of my life and career. Though it’s hard to let go, I’m happy that it will find a new home and owner who will hopefully cherish it as much as I have through the years. I’m additionally pleased that the proceeds of this instrument and my other pieces in this auction will go towards MusiCares to help so many music people in need.”