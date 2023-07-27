The Fleetwood Mac songs with positive messages









Rumours is undoubtedly the most iconic Fleetwood Mac album, but what’s perhaps most interesting is that it was created during a tumultuous time for the band, as several members were experiencing romantic conflicts and breakups. Some of the most celebrated songs from Rumours, such as ‘Go Your Own Way’ by Lindsey Buckingham and ‘Dreams’ by Stevie Nicks, are inspired by their real-life experiences with one another.

Even Christine McVie was known to write about her darkest secrets. One of the band’s hit tracks, ‘You Make Loving Fun’, represents just that – at the time, she told her then-husband and fellow band member, John McVie, that the song was about her dog. In reality, it was inspired by the affair she was having with the band’s lighting director, Curry Grant.

The drama at the core of Fleetwood Mac undeniably contributed to the band’s allure over the years, with many of their hit songs being influenced by heartbreak, break-ups, or just plain messy love. However, on the other side sits a group of equally mesmerising, positive songs – ones that evoke sentimentality or happiness depending on the mood.

‘Angel’, for instance, might not be the most uplifting of songs, as it’s about “beautiful things” in life that pass you by. But it is about the men in her life and the profound feelings associated with each. “I wanted to write a rock ‘n’ roll song, and so it started out being much sillier than it came out,” Nicks said in 1980. “It didn’t end up being silly at all.”

Likewise, ‘Landslide’ will always be enough to stop you in your tracks. The song is often interpreted as a reflection on personal growth, self-discovery, and the passage of time. Nicks wrote the song at a pivotal moment in her life when she was facing significant changes and uncertainties. In the lyrics, she touches upon this vulnerability and uncertainty that come with stepping into the unknown and leaving behind what is known and comfortable. Equally, despite having complicated relationships, ‘The Chain’ represents the unbreakable bond between each band member with lyrics that tackle themes of loyalty and commitment.

One deeply uplifting love song is ‘Everywhere’, as Christine McVie’s warm and endearing vocals have contributed to the song’s overall infectious pop-rock feel with an infusion of emotional depth. The lyrics speak of a profound and all-encompassing love that surrounds and uplifts, celebrating the feeling of being deeply in love and the desire to be with the person you love everywhere you go.

For those ecstatic, fist-in-the-air moments, ‘Skies The Limit’ is the perfect soundtrack. Speaking of hope and freedom, the lyrics convey messages of encouragement and the beauty of pursuing dreams without limitations. Its upbeat melody accompanied by Nicks’ distinctive vocals adds to its motivational tone, and, whilst it’s not as widely recognised as some of the band’s other hits, its feel-good energy has resulted in many fans stumbling across it and bagging it as one of their faves.

Arguably one of the band’s best songs, however, is ‘Seven Wonders’. Rife with possible meanings and interpretations, in an interview, Nicks revealed that the song was inspired by her love for the mystical and supernatural, particularly the idea of the seven wonders of the world. The lyrics of ‘Seven Wonders’ evoke a sense of awe and mystery, using imagery of dreams, stars, and fantastical elements. The chorus repeats the lines, “All the way down, you held the line / Every inch of your skin is a holy grail I’ve got to find”, creating a sense of reverence and fascination with its dreamlike and ethereal quality.

The allure of Fleetwood Mac extends far beyond their personal relationships. While much of their music explores these themes, their mastery and charm in addressing these subjects elevate their songs to a higher level, where the core meaning sometimes becomes secondary. However, it is the ones that delve into positive and mystical realms that hold exceptional magic – like undiscovered gems waiting to be unveiled, destined to leave a mark on those who find them.