Fleet Foxes share stop-animated video for 'Featherweight'







Veteran freak-folkers Fleet Foxes have shared a stunning new stop-animated video for their single ‘Featherweight’. The video marks precisely one year since the release of the band’s latest album Shore, which was revealed, to everyone’s surprise, during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The video is the most recent collaboration between Fleet Foxes and Sean Pecknold, frontman Robin Pecknold’s brother. Sean Pecknold has worked on several music videos for the Seattle band in the past, including ‘Can I Believe You’ and ‘White Winter Hymnal’. He directed the video, while the animation was supplied by Eileen Kohlhepp.

In a statement following the video’s release, Sean said: “When I made the first Fleet Foxes video using clay stop-motion, I fell in love with the tactile quality of the technique and never looked back,” before going on to add, “There is something really special about creating animations in the real world. The process is more physical and more immediate than clicking away at a mouse and getting red-eyed.”

Fleet Foxes released Shore back in 2020. It is only the band’s fourth studio album, but they have never been a group to hurry material. They were originally formed by Pecknold and his childhood friend Skyler Skjelset when they were both 20-years-old.

They quickly went about honing their unique blend of mellifluous, crafted, yet unpretentious freak-folk and were soon signed by Sub-Pop. The label then released Fleet Foxes’ landmark self-titled debut in 2008. Since then, they have become a mainstay for indie fans all over the world.

Earlier in the year, the group’s main songwriter Robin Pecknold teamed up with Big Red Machine’s Aaron Dessner as well as Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon for Red Machine’s latest album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? Pecknold, alongside Anaïs Mitchell, contributed vocals to the track ‘Pheonix’.

Check out the video for ‘Featherweight’ below.

