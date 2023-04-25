







Everyone thought the internet had killed vinyl for good. All these years later, it’s more popular than ever. Not only are people still buying their own records, but they’re also even going out to listen to other people play their records. Wonders never cease.

Most places you go to these days tend to have something to keep the vinyl obsessive happy, but few places offer more bang for your buck than London. Sure, it rains constantly and quite often smells like wee, but it’s damn good for records.

When it comes to London, vinyl culture is divided into layers. You’ve got your top layer of fashionable, well-known spots like Rough Trade East, where you’re unlikely to find a record for under £25. Then you’ve got whole substrata of specialist stores that you’ll only know about if you’ve physically passed them in the street. That’s to say nothing of the various vinyl cafes and bars dedicated to bringing good music to the people who need it most.

In this whistlestop tour, we’ll be zooming around all four quarters of London to bring you some of the most exciting spots for vinyl lovers – from boutique wine and vinyl stores to cosy audiophile bars. Let’s go. I’m hot to trot.

Five spots for vinyl lovers in London:

Idle Moments

Location: 86 Columbia Rd, London E2 7QB

Named after the 1963 Grant Green album, this little store comes from the team behind Brilliant Corners audiophile bar. It’s the kind of place you stumble across by chance, and I, for one, am very glad I did. With its tranquil ambience and unique selection of Japanese jazz rarities, Idle Moments is the committed crate-digger’s dream. There are few places like it in the world, and I often wonder if the students around East London know how good they’ve got it.

Selling vinyl, wine and drinks, this rare spot specialises in timeless releases, all of which deserve to be listened to in full – preferably over a glass of Big Salt, a citrusy Riesling, Gewurztraminer and Muscat blend perfect for spring. So, if you happen to be in East London and find yourself strolling past Idle Moments, you better get your butt inside.

Sister Ray Records

Location: 75 Berwick St, London W1F 8TG

This one will likely be familiar to a few of you. Sister Ray is one of the most respected – and oldest – record stores open in London. Founded in 1989 and named after the Velvet Underground song, it was once one of many bustling Independent record stores along this stretch of Berwick Street. While the likes of Daddy Kool, Ambient Soho, Shades and Black Dog closed down when the internet made playdough spaghetti of the physical music industry, Sister Ray Records is still going strong.

A large part of Sister Ray’s notoriety is down to the fact that it features on the cover of Oasis’ second album, What’s The Story Morning Glory. That does mean you’ll probably have to barge past a few posing Britpop enthusiasts to get to record selection. And boy, what a selection it is. Expect new releases, reissues, old classics and expert advice.

Behind This Wall

Location: 411 Mare St, London E8 1HY

This beautifully decorated basement cafe, bar and record store on Mare Street is a communal haven for lovers of good music and strong cocktails. Self-described as a “lo-fi bar with hi-fi intentions,” Behind This Wall is one of the only listening bars in London equipped with its own vintage analogue sound system. That’s right, this hidden Hackney gem is valve-powered, baby. Need I mention the party kegs?

Behind This Wall serves ice-cold beers, select wines and cocktails built to taste by in-the-know bar staff. You can also order a Yard Sale Pizza if you’re feeling peckish. What more could you ask for? Perhaps a store selling its own vinyl pressings of obscure and potent club music? Bang, it’s got that too.

Spiritland

Location: 9 – 10 Stable St, London N1C 4AB (There’s another on London’s Southbank).

Just a stone’s throw from the clamour of King’s Cross Station, Spiritland is a musical mecca every visitor to London should see. By day, this haven is a cafe where visitors can sit back, sip coffee and listen to the world’s best records on one of the world’s best sound systems. Come nightfall, it turns into a bar where guest DJs spin everything from deep electronica and classic hip-hop to ’50s jazz and country rock.

Things get even more tantalising when it comes to the menu. Spiritland offers delectable small plates throughout the day and brunch on weekends. There are daily album playbacks at 6pm, where DJs showcase the artists they’ve been listening to. Looking to reconnect with the music you love in a meaningful way? Head down to Spiritland. Expect rounded bass, blissed-out tones, craft beer, and brioche on the weekend.

Rhythm and Brews

Location: 22 Walpole Gardens, Chiswick, London W4 4H

Our final spot is a place to wind down and recuperate. Situated on a leafy street in Chiswick, West London, Rhythm and Brew prides itself on great music and even greater coffee. The idea is simple: walk in, order a cup of coffee, pick up a record, and the staff will add it to their playlist.

While you’re waiting for your selection to come on, I’d recommend perusing the R&B menu. Take your time – there’s no rush. Just soak up the atmosphere and allow yourself to be introduced to the favourite records of your fellow diners. Who knew Eggs Benedict and Bob Dylan went so well together?

