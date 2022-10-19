Five real Maine locations from the Stephen King books and films









No living authors have had a more significant impact on the world than Stephen King, despite what fans of J.K. Rowling might say. The champion of modern fiction, he is widely revered as the ‘King of Horror’, with his works scaring us much more severely than those of previous heroes such as H.P. Lovecraft or Mary Shelley.

King’s masterstroke was to imbue the genre with a human feel, meaning that although his efforts are often fantastical, there’s still a chillingly authentic edge that leaves an indelible imprint. From Stranger Things to The Haunting of Hill House, many of our favourite contemporary titles take great inspiration from the universe of Stephen King.

It, The Shining, Carrie, and the brutal Misery are just four of the most influential compositions that the American author has delivered, with their impact on the world of fiction speaking for themselves, as he laid down many of the most vital hallmarks of modern horror and supernatural fiction.

King’s stories have made such a mark on all those who have read them that they have bled into the world of cinema, with many of his most lauded books also being adapted into equally iconic movies. Of course, this hasn’t always been the case, as was seen with the failure of The Dark Tower, but other titles such as Carrie, Christine, The Shining, It, and even The Green Mile have been resounding successes.

One notable aspect of his books and the subsequent films is that they are set in King’s native state of Maine, which gives his work another hefty dose of authenticity. For instance, although It is based in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, as are a handful of his works, some of the locations he utilises are real landmarks, which the ordinary public walk past with insouciance every day but that diehard fans of Stephen King’s actively search out.

Join us as we list five real locations from the Stephen King universe.

Five real locations from the Stephen King universe:

The Thomas Hill Standpipe

One of the most memorable scenes in It is when Stan first meets the terrifying clown Pennywise at the Standpipe, and for this, King takes direct inspiration from the ominous-looking Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor, Maine.

A historic part of the small city, since the book was released, it has been a favourite of fans of the books and films, and if you ever find yourself in the area, it is worth visiting to get a sense of the dread Stan felt. You wouldn’t want to be there alone at night.

Mount Hope Cemetery

Another one of the most chilling places in the Stephen King oeuvre is the cemetery from 1983’s Pet Sematary, where the local children bury their dead pets. Not only is this one of the most atmospheric places in the whole of King’s bibliography, but it is also that for the rainy state of Maine.

Unsurprisingly, it is not really called Pet Sematary. Rather it is actually the Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor. Famously, it makes an appearance in the 1989 film adaptation when King himself cameos as the minister at Gage’s funeral.

Paul Bunyan Statue

The giant lumberjack Paul Bunyan is one of the great heroes of American and Canadian folklore, appealing to everything authentic about the countries and deeply connected to their logging industries. Many statues of Bunyan dotted around North America, with him often accompanied by Babe the Blue Ox, but none are more famous than the one in Bangor.

This is because of its prominence as a landmark in It. Although he is in the films, his appearance in the book is most memorable as he comes to life, with Richie embodying him in a manifestation of Pennywise.

The Barrens

The protagonists of It, The Losers Club, who served as the inspiration for the kids in Stranger Things, meet up at The Barrens. In the latest duo of films, this is where they also meet, and it is where they link up with their de facto leader Beverly.

However, in real life, it is a much more unassuming place. It is next to the well-known rock called Lover’s Leap in Bangor, and you have to follow the Kenduskeag Stream until you find the spot used in the movies.

R.M Flagg Kitchen Store

This is the most surreal entry on the list. Randall Flag is not only one of the most iconic villains in the entirety of Stephen King’s canon but in all of fiction. Famous as the big bad guy in The Stand, The Dark Tower series and The Eyes of The Dragon, he is one of the ultimate literary embodiments of evil and has been compared to everyone from Norman Mailer to Sauron from The Lord of the Rings.

Well, it transpires that King got his inspiration from a much less nefarious place. It was the R.M Flagg Kitchen Store in Bangor where the author got the idea when he lived in the city, as he would drive past it on the way to University. Since then, it has been a definitive Stephen King location to visit.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.