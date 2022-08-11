







Eliciting pure joy from each and every one of his movies, Robin Williams was a unique performer with a wide child-like grin and quick-witted persona. Making Aladdin’s blue genie leap out from his animated restraints thanks to his frenetic voice performance, whilst evoking sympathy in his innocent and caring portrayal as the titular Mrs. Doubtfire, Williams was one of the most dynamic character actors of all time.

While Williams is undoubtedly known for his comedic character roles, his personal life suggested a more sobering reality, with his unfortunate inability to deal with his inner demons resulting in his death in 2014. This side of Williams often emerged in more serious cinematic roles, from his performance as a therapist in Good Will Hunting to his sage-like influence on the boys of Welton Academy Prep School in Dead Poets Society.

Williams looked back fondly on many of these dramatic roles, recalling each one with warm familiarity throughout the end of his career. From his Oscar-winning role in Good Will Hunting to his work in the comedic war film Good Morning Vietnam, take a look at how Williams reflected on his own career, below.

Five of Robin Williams’ best roles, in his own words

Good Morning Vietnam (Barry Levinson, 1987)

Recognised as one of the most definitive Vietnam war movies of all time, Barry Levinson’s 1987 film stars Robin Williams as a wisecracking radio host who boosts the morals of every soldier in the field.

Speaking about the movie, Williams said it was: “An amazing experience. A lot of Vietnam vets like it because it’s not a combat movie. It reminds them of Vietnam in their non-combat moments, like in Saigon. It’s also a story of unrequited love. He doesn’t get the girl. A bit like we didn’t win [the war]. It was a draw”.

Mrs. Doubtfire (Chris Columbus, 1993)

At the height of his fame in the 1990s, Williams starred in the Chris Columbus family movie, Mrs. Doubtfire with Sally Field and Pierce Brosnan, appearing as a housekeeper wearing heavy prosthetics who tries to connect with his kids.

Giving a complicated performance in the film whilst under a lot of movie makeup, Williams recalls: “ Once in the right makeup and finding that voice, I was so freed up. You know, that very sweet voice. Initially, she sounded like Margaret Thatcher. Scared the hell out of children. I went, no, no. Make her very soft, and very dear, and say horrible things in that soft voice. The idea of that film, which literally came from a divorce counsellor in my first marriage, was, ‘Don’t use your children as little hostages. Just treat them with love and respect, and you can get through this’”.

The Birdcage (Mike Nichols, 1996)

Next, Williams takes a look back to a more lesser-known movie, namely the 1996 release, The Birdcage, co-starring Nathan Lane, Gene Hackman, Dianne Wiest, Hank Azaria and Christine Baranski.

Playing the gay club owner of a drag club in South Beach, Williams states: “My favourite scene is the history of dance. And working with Nathan Lane was a blast—just to build off of our characters, the love for each other, which was wonderful. It got interesting reactions. Some people said, ‘How could you do that?’ Yet the idea of them loving their family, making this sacrifice for their kids, that’s why I loved it. In the end, you realized how damaged [bigots] are’”.

Good Will Hunting (Gus Van Sant, 1997)

Winning Williams his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, the 1997 Gus Van Sant movie, Good Will Hunting is one of the actor’s most celebrated performances, showing his dynamism as a comedian and talented dramatic actor.

Speaking about his experience, the actor recalled that the production was “One of the best experiences ever making a movie. It’s so well-written. I knew Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were really talented. As actors, they were both studly young men, and they had great writers’ chops. I didn’t have any idea what they’d do [in the future]. Ben, at the time, wanted to be a star. Matt was going, ‘I want to be an artisan,’ a guy who just pursues his craft. Which he’s done, brilliantly”.

One Hour Photo (Mark Romanek, 2002)

Bookending Williams’ list is one of the most surprising performances of his whole career, playing a photo developer who struggles with his mental health amid an obsession with one of his customers.

Pulling off a complicated performance that encourages the audience to sympathise with his character against our better interests, Williams recalls that the film was: “Probably my favourite creepy movie I’ve ever done. It disconcerted people in a very good way. It’s about the idea of someone living vicariously through someone else’s life, before all of the stuff with social media on the Internet. It is very, very minimalist, but I’m really proud of it”.