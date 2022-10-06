‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ video game to get Blumhouse film adaptation









Blumhouse will be collaborating with the creator of the Five Nights at Freddy’s video game in a new film adaptation. Emma Tammi, director of The Wind and Blood Moon, will take on directing duties.

The official synopsis of the film explains that it will concern a worried security guard who takes on a job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. However, on the first night at work, he begins to realise that the night shift lacked a guard for a good reason.

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring several bizarre animatronic characters to life. Work on the animatronics by the well-regarded effects workhouse has already begun ahead of a full production schedule set to begin in early 2023.

Scott Cawthon said of the film: “In meeting with Emma [Tammi], I felt she had a great understanding of the franchise, and really felt that she could craft something that would please the fanbase and keep people on the edge of their seats.”

Cawthon, Tammi and Seth Cuddeback have collaboratively written the screenplay for the film, and Striker Entertainment will team up with Blumhouse in production with Cawthon, Jason Blum and Russell Binder.

The Five Nights and Freddy’s video games are point-and-click survival horrors in which players have to traverse a series of challenges to survive five nights working the night shift as a security guard. Several terrifying animatronic animals are aimed to pounce on players if they spot them.

The film adaptation of the games has been in the pipeline for some time now. The game exploded into popularity after streamers including PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye turned the public’s attention.

In 2015, Warner Bros gained the rights to adaptation, but Cawthon said that several script issues had led the film to be delayed several times. Now, however, it appears that things are back on track.