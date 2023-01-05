







The celebrity world has always been a peculiar one. Whether it be the plethora of odd personalities audiences are all familiar with, tales of drug-fuelled orgies or the prominence of Scientology, the lives of A-listers are so far removed from everyday life that it has made for an invariably fascinating spectacle since day one. With reality TV shows following the lives of the biggest names still omnipresent, this is something that’s not changing anytime soon.

One particular area of celebrity that has proven fruitful for audiences is the world of movie stars. Here, we see the typically colourful trope of the thespian mixed in with untold riches and often a remarkably minimal level of accountability.

Duly, this has led to some of the most insane anecdotes in pop culture history. Whether it be Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last year’s Oscars, Mel Gibson’s notorious antisemitic tirade or Tom Cruise jumping on Oprah’s couch, the anecdotes of actors straying away from normality are many.

Whilst the oddities of movie stars manifest in many ways, a place it has regularly cropped up is when it comes to UFO sightings. That’s right, many notable actors have claimed to have spotted UFOs in their time, in stories ranging from the plausible to the downright absurd. From the star of Gladiator taking to social media with “evidence” of his claim, to one of Hollywood’s definitive sweethearts maintaining that she saw one as a teenager, it would appear all of Hollywood has their eyes on a different set of stars.

Find the list of five movie stars who claim to have seen UFOs below.

Movie stars who claim to have seen UFOs:

Russell Crowe

Even the star of Gladiator and The Nice Guys, Russell Crowe, claims to have spotted a UFO. Back in 2013, he tweeted a time-lapse of photos which seemed to show a strange flying object with red lights crawling across the sky. Whilst sceptics quickly shot back at Crowe that it was just a reflection in the glass, he responded: “The camera is on a balcony not behind glass.”

Online commentators have come to two conclusions. It was either a UFO or a passing sailboat in the nearby bay.

Kurt Russell

Thousands of people witnessed the Phoenix Lights phenomenon of March 1997 in the skies over Arizona and Nevada. Scores claimed to have seen glowing lights and a V-shaped object high above, with the most prominent being Escape from New York legend Kurt Russell. In fact, he claims to have been the mysterious pilot to initially call in the UFO while flying his son Oliver to see his girlfriend.

“I saw six lights over the airport in absolute uniform in a V shape,” Russell told BBC in 2017. “‘I don’t know what they are.’ [Oliver] said, ‘Are we OK here?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna call in,’ and I reported it.”

Shirley MacLaine

Shirley MacLaine is much more than simply the older sister of one of Hollywood’s most famous lotharios, Warren Beatty. A talented actor in her own right, she starred in The Trouble with Harry, Terms of Endearment, Steel Magnolias and Bernie. MacLaine is also an eccentric character interested in the metaphysical, Atlantis and UFOs.

She’s spoken extensively about UFOs on TV and in her 2007 book Sage-ing While Age-ing, and she claims to have witnessed them on numerous occasions. One, she alleges, was in 1952 in Washington, D.C., with the others happening at her New Mexico ranch – that she claims her neighbour also saw.

Of the Washington incident, she said: “I was there in Arlington, Virginia in 1952 when a whole UFO squadron buzzed the White House and the Capitol.”

Olivia Newton-John

Although she is best known for her work in the iconic musical Grease and the many hit singles she released, the late Olivia Newton-John was also a believer in UFOs. She claimed that when she was 15, she spotted a strange flying object flying at “amazing speeds” in the Cambridgeshire countryside.

Since that moment, she firmly believed in UFOs and the existence of extraterrestrial life. She later said: “In England, most people now think UFOs are possible. Twenty years ago, how many people would have thought that?”

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher has been in her fair share of memorable titles, from the hit series The Nanny to This Is Spinal Tap and the Hotel Transylvania film series, and her life has been so extraordinary that she professes to have spotted a UFO. Drescher shared that this happening occurred when she was in junior high while driving with her dad.

Strangely, her ex-husband and co-creator of Nanny, Peter Marc Jacobson, also asserts that he had a comparable experience. “I think that somehow we were programmed to meet,” Drescher said. “We both have this scar. It’s the exact same scar on the exact same spot.”

