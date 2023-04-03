Five classic rock musicians who hate Led Zeppelin:









True originality is hard to find—Led Zeppelin both prove that and defy it. When they emerged in 1969, they were like nothing the world had ever heard before, but at the same time, they borrowed so much from the blues that more than once they ended up in court. And the same duality applies played forward. “There’s no denying that the elements of what became known as heavy metal is definitely there with Led Zeppelin,” Jimmy Page once said. But he also pointed at a poster of Judas Priest looking like discount gimps in hybrid beachwear and said, “If I’m responsible for this in any way, then I am really, really embarrassed.”

And therein lies the tricky tale of the group. They are undoubtedly some of the finest musicians ever brought together in the same band, and they used their skills to herald a future untold, turning the brutal industry of their hometown into a sound that rattled the rafters of concert halls with a postmodernist dose of darkness and exultation. But at the same time, even Robert Plant sometimes looks back and thinks that they were “pompous” and “overblown”.

But all the same, they had those who recognised their brilliance unconditionally. “Led Zeppelin is the greatest,” Freddie Mercury once said. “Robert Plant is one of the most original vocalists of our time. As a rock band they deserve the kind of success they’re getting.” And that is a success that has sustained beyond the band’s demise in 1980, proving that there will always be a place for their powerful ways.

However, there are others who come down on the other side of the debate. From Pete Townshend to Keith Richards, plenty of classic rockers have condemned the juggernaut of the band as a little bit too powerful in a musical sense and maybe lacking nuance beyond their blues distortion. In some ways, they’re like the F1 of bands; for some, they are the most thrilling, high-fuelled and scientifically cutting-edge chase that could knock the socks off of Gandhi, but for the folks below they’re just a racket that goes around and around.

Five classic rock musicians who hate Led Zeppelin:

Pete Townshend

“When I grew up,” Pete Townshend once said, “what was interesting for me was that music was colour and life was grey.” What is interesting for all of us is that Townsend joined that colourful world with The Who in 1965, four years before Led Zeppelin entered the fray. In that short time, life in England had only gotten greyer, and music’s continued kaleidoscopic rainbow seemed oddly misplaced to a few folks. As such a couple of bands from the industrial rubble of Birmingham figured maybe music shouldn’t be so colourful after all, and suddenly heavy metal abounded.

Townshend never liked this even though he told the Toronto Sun that The Who “sort of invented heavy metal with (our first live album) Live at Leeds (1970). We were copied by so many bands, principally by Led Zeppelin, you know heavy drums, heavy bass, heavy lead guitar,” said Townshend, aiming at the iconic quartet.

In 1995, he was far more cutting. “I don’t like a single thing that they have done, I hate the fact that I’m ever even slightly compared to them,” he said. “I just never ever liked them. It’s a real problem to me cause as people I think they are really, really great guys. Just never liked the band. And I don’t know if I have a problem, block too, because they, well that became so much bigger than The Who in so many ways, in their chosen field, I’ve never liked them.”

Cream

Cream were not an easy band to get on the same page, but one thing they all agreed on was a hatred for Led Zeppelin. “We had a really strong foundation in blues and jazz,” Eric Clapton explained to Nigel Williamson in 2004. “Led Zeppelin took up our legacy. But then they took it somewhere else that I didn’t really have a great deal of admiration for.” This is as close to praise as any Cream member ever got when it comes to the band.

“Fuck off, Zeppelin, you’re crap,” Jack Bruce claimed. “You’ve always been crap, and you’ll never be anything else. The worst thing is that people believe the crap that they’re sold. Cream is ten times the band that Led Zeppelin is. You’re gonna compare Eric Clapton with fucking Jimmy Page?”

And when Ginger Baker was compared with John Bonham in the documentary Beware of Mr. Baker, the misanthropist sticksmith, growled: “The general public are so fucking dumb that anyone could think [that] Bonham was anywhere near this kind of drummer I am is just extraordinary. Bonham had technique, but he couldn’t swing a sack of shit. Or Mooney, for that manner. I mean, if they were still alive today, ask them!” It’s not ideal when a comparison makes you lose faith in the collective intelligence of society at large.

(Credits: Far Out / General Artists Corporation)

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain was a rocker who considered morals to be an important tenet of good rock ‘n’ roll, and the Nirvana man thought that Led Zeppelin’s were questionable. “Although I listened to Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin, and I really did enjoy some of the melodies they’d written, it took me so many years to realise that a lot of it had to do with sexism,” Cobain remarked to Rolling Stone in 1992. “The way that they just wrote about their dicks and having sex. I was just starting to understand what really was pissing me off so much those last couple years of high school.”

Cobain thought that this compromised the music, and he was looking for something a little bit more inclusive, progressive and pointed. “And then punk rock was exposed and then it all came together,” Cobain continued. “It just fit together like a puzzle. It expressed the way I felt socially and politically. Just everything. You know. It was the anger that I felt. The alienation.”

Previously, he had liked the energy of Led Zeppelin but thought that they were lacking when it came to profundity and purpose. When punk came along and illuminated another way, he distanced himself from a band he once admired.

(Credits: Far Out / Subpop)

Keith Richards

Keith Richards has never gone in for the whole hero worship thing. He called David Bowie “all pose”, said Prince was “an overrated midget” and called Elton John “an old bitch”. But he was rather more measured in his nevertheless damning appraisal of Led Zeppelin. His main issue was with the genre they operated in. “Rock ‘n’ roll I never get tired of, but ‘rock’ is a white man’s version,” he said of Led Zeppelin’s heavy revolution in Under the Influence, “and they turn it into a march, that’s [the modern] version of rock. Excuse me, I prefer the roll.”

Aside from that sweeping statement, it is poor old Robert Plant who has bore the brunt of Richards’ criticism. “I played their album quite a few times when I first got it, but then the guy’s voice started to get on my nerves. I don’t know why; maybe he’s a little too acrobatic,” he opined.

Nevertheless, he did reserve some praise for the band. “Jimmy Page is a great guitar player,” he added, “and a very respected one.” In fact, he even went a step further in another interview and stated: “To me, Led Zeppelin is Jimmy Page if you want to cut the story short.”

On his own website, Richards candidly added: “As a band, I felt aptly named, it never took off for me musically. At the same time, Jimmy Page is one of the best guitar players I’ve ever known. Bonham was a hell of a powerhouse drummer although I think he’s kind of heavy-handed, myself — that’s when the ‘Led’ comes in.” Rounding off his assessment when he told Rolling Stone: “I always felt there was something a little hollow about it, you know?”

(Credits: Bent Rej)

Bob Dylan

Dylan isn’t the most outspoken about his peers, so often you happen upon his opinions almost inadvertently. As the comical story goes, Led Zeppelin’s manager Peter Grant infamously approached the folk troubadour in 1974 backstage at a Los Angeles show and with an extended hand announced, “Hello Bob, I’m Peter Grant, I manage Led Zeppelin.” Dylan then proceeded to dismiss the handshake and utter with unerring wit and disdain, “Do I come to you with my problems?”

Despite his comical tiff with Peter Grant, Dylan has remained on good personal terms at least with the rest of his fans in Led Zeppelin. They just came at a time when Dylan was concerned that rock ‘n’ roll was losing its glorious mix and being racially segregated into black soul and white British rock. Whether or not Led Zeppelin remain beyond Dylan’s own taste, he is not the sort who would fail to recognise that they have, indeed, fulfilled the highest purpose of art (according to Dylan himself) and inspired a generation of musicians.

(Credits: Far Out / Alamy)