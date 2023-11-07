Five brilliant songs written about Joni Mitchell

Even as she enters her 80s, Joni Mitchell remains an international inspiration. The singer-songwriter led the way for rich, confessional lyricism as she combined storytelling with her own unique guitar and piano styling. Gifting the world songs like ‘Case Of You’ and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’, Mitchell also gave the gift of her influence. Not only writing songs, Mitchell also provided the inspiration for the pen of many other acclaimed artists, with several tracks written in tribute to her brilliance.

After the release of her 1968 album Song to a Seagull, Mitchell burst to global acclaim thanks to tracks like ‘Cactus Tree’ and ‘I Had A King’ with the latter being covered by Cass Elliot on Andy Williams’ television variety show Kaleidoscope. Produced by David Crosby, who was already celebrated for his work in The Byrds, the two were a couple in 1967 before the album’s release.

Her second album, Clouds, only built on her success as songs like ‘Both Sides Now’ have become timeless classics and a vital part of the canon of confessional songwriting. Mitchell has earned her place amongst the greats, with her iconic 1971 album Blue being widely beloved as one of the greatest albums of all time.

Spending the 1960s, ‘70s and onwards in the company of the greats of the era, Mitchell toured with Bob Dylan on his Rolling Thunder Revue and went on to collaborate with the likes of Tom Petty, Peter Gabriel, Willie Nelson and more. In her personal life as well, Mitchell had the hearts of some of the world’s finest songwriters like Leonard Cohen and Graham Nash, meaning that there are numerous incredible songs written about the artist.

Whether penned by a partner, a friend, or another musical artist to express their admiration, here are five songs written about Joni Mitchell.

‘Our House’ – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Described perfectly as “an ode to countercultural domestic bliss”, Graham Nash penned the classic love song ‘Our House’ while living with Mitchell. In fact, without her, there wouldn’t be a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young at all.

During her brief romance with David Crosby, Mitchell introduced him to Neil Young and Stephen Stills as their band Buffalo Springfield rehearsed in the studio next to her. Nash had just left his band, The Hollies, when the four artists decided to get together to play. It was through this act of serendipity that Nash met Mitchell, describing it as almost love at first sight in his autobiography Wild Tales: “She was the whole package: a lovely, sylphlike woman with a natural blush, like windburn, and an elusive quality that seemed lit from within.”

By 1968, Nash was living in Mitchell’s Laurel Canyon home with her and her two cats. One morning, they went out for breakfast, bought a new vase and then came home. In a moment of pure, simple joy and love, Nash sat down at Mitchell’s piano and “an hour later ‘Our House’ was born, out of an incredibly ordinary moment that many, many people have experienced.”

A stunning ode to Mitchell, her love and her talent, Nash recounts hearing Mitchell “play [her] love songs all night long” for him. What a beautiful scene.

‘Only Love Can Break Your Heart’ – Neil Young

By 1970, Nash and Mitchell had split. Some say it was because Mitchell rejected his proposal, and some say it ended after a big bust-up that saw Mitchell pour a bowl of cereal over Nash’s head – but either way, Nash was heartbroken.

While Mitchell went off and wrote the classic heartbreak anthem ‘River’ based on the experience, Nash’s friend and bandmate wrote him one of his own in the shape of ‘Only Love Can Break Your Heart’. Inspired by Mitchell and Nash’s infatuation, domestic bliss and then the loss of it all, Young wanted to help his friends through it with this classic take on heartbreak and moving on.

‘You Can Close Your Eyes’ – James Taylor

After the dust settled on the breakup with one country star, Mitchell soon found herself falling for another. In 1970, she met James Taylor, and the pair started a brief but intense romance. Both at the top of their game as two of the world’s finest confessional songwriters, experimenting with the sounds of country, folk, rock and pop, the pair were kindred spirits in many ways.

During their year-long relationship, the couple were inseparable. Performing live together for the BBC, Taylor also contributed guitar parts to Mitchell’s Blue album. Talking about the experience, Taylor said: “It was a calm, peaceful, amazing, creative time.”

A few tracks on his 1971 album Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon were inspired by Mitchell, including ‘Love Has Brought Me Around’. But ‘You Can Close Your Eyes’ is undoubtedly the most beautiful, written as an ode to Mitchell during a visit. Singing, “It won’t be long before another day, We gonna have a good time, And no one’s gonna take that time away, You can stay as long as you like”, Mitchell seems to have some of the world’s sweetest love songs in her honour.

‘Winter Lady’ – Leonard Cohen

One of Mitchell’s lesser-known romances was her fling with the famous ladies’ man, Leonard Cohen.

Mitchell and Cohen met at the 1967 Newport Folk Festival and quickly started up a romance that led, in turn, to a stream of love songs and breakup songs. In fact, there are even rumours that the iconic ‘Case Of You’ is about Cohen, referencing their mutual homeland of Canada and love of drawing. ‘Rainy Night House’ off her 1970 album Ladies Of The Canyon also appears to be inspired by Cohen.

In return, Cohen penned her ‘Winter Lady’, an ode to Mitchell’s fleeting romances and travelling soul. Singing “​​travelling lady, stay awhile until the night is over, I’m just a station on your way, I know I’m not your lover”, ‘Winter Lady’ makes an on-and-off hook-up sound so beautiful.

‘Song For Joni’ – Dave Van Ronk

A forgotten figure of the 1960s folk scene in New York, Dave Van Ronk was a favourite artist of Joni Mitchell.

Mitchell once said that Van Ronk’s cover of ‘Both Sides Now’ was her favourite version of the song. Merging traditional blues with the new country-folk sound pioneered by the likes of Mitchell and Cohen, Dave Van Ronk never reached the same kind of acclaim as his peers but remains a cult figure, with the Coen brothers’ film Inside Llewyn Davis being loosely based on his life.

‘Song For Joni’ was released on the 1973 album Songs For Ageing Children alongside a beautiful rendition of ‘River’. While it might not be lyrically much of an ode to the artist, ‘Song For Joni’ is undeniably styled in her honour, taking clear reference from her own distinct guitar playing and melody forming.

Joni Mitchell was a big supporter of Van Ronk, so this song, in return, feels like a beautiful moment of mutual admiration.