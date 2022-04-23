







Saturday, April 23rd, is Record Store Day, which means going out and supporting local and independent businesses in the music industry. It’s about community as well as music appreciation, and there are plenty of ways you can show up in your community to participate.

Supporting Black-owned businesses has always been a great thing to do, but in recent years, it’s become much more popular and at the forefront of peoples’ minds—and rightfully so. Not only does this encourage people to support more Black-owned businesses in their lives, but it also means that there are plenty more resources available to direct people to Black-owned businesses.

You can think of this list as one among the sea of resources, both for Record Store Day and beyond. There are so many amazing Black-owned record stores that you can visit and support, and here are five of them to get you started.

Five Black-owned record stores to support on Record Store Day:

5. Maestro, Peckham, London

Getting things started in London, Maestro is one of the many African-Caribbean businesses that has stuck around year after year amid Peckham’s gentrification. Run by Michael Fountaine, the shop specialises in soul, reggae, funk, rap, and more, selling both vinyl and CDs.

If you want to check out more of what Maestro has to offer, you can visit them in Peckham or go to their website.

4. HR Records, Washington, DC.

With records starting at just $1, it’d be a crime not to visit HR Records on Record Store Day if you happen to be in the D.C. metro area. Primarily carrying older titles, the shop was opened by Charvis Campbell just recently, in April of 2018, but has already gained quite a bit of popularity.

You can visit them in Washington, D.C., and you can also view their catalogue here. They also have a thriving social media presence.

3. Supertone Records, Brixton

Supertone Records is Brixton’s oldest record store, which opened in 1983. They specialise in reggae and are one of the world’s most prominent reggae record traders (as they’ve had ample time to establish this reputation). The shop is owned by Wally Bryant, a convivial Jamaican national who has been running sound systems since the 1960s.

They do more than just reggae, but if reggae and the surrounding genres happen to be what you’re looking for, there’s no place quite like Supertone. You can find them here.

2. Moodies Records, Bronx, New York

Opening up back in 1982, Moodies specialises in dancehall, hip-hop, reggae, soul, and other genres, and has been serving the music community of the Bronx for decades now. With records starting at just $5, there’s no way you can pass up a trip to Moodies if you’re headed uptown.

If you want to keep up to date, you can find information on what’s in stock by giving them a call the old-fashioned way, or taking a browse on their Instagram page.

1. Halsey & Lewis, Brooklyn, New York

Taking it to Brooklyn, New York (exactly where you’d expect to find a super cool record store), we find Halsey & Lewis. With records starting at just $5, you can head over here for all of your reggae, soul, hip-hop, dance, and pop music needs. Opened recently in 2017, Martin Brewer and Sonya Farrell have been holding down the fort in this unique vintage and vinyl palace.

If you want to support Halsey & Lewis, you can head over to the store in Brooklyn, or head to their website at here.