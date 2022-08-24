







It’s no secret that Lou Reed was an obstinately cantankerous contrarian, and there was little he enjoyed more than sticking in the craw of his peers. Accounts of Reed’s personality varied wildly depending on who was asked. The pattern was no enigma; if Reed liked someone, he would sing their praises and likely get on well with them, but if he wasn’t fond of you or your art, you’d better hope he wasn’t asked about you in an interview.

To illustrate how delightful Reed’s character references could be if you were in his good books, I’ll bring beneath your nose a magazine interview feature Reed undertook in the 1970s. Of his artistic mentor of the previous decade, Andy Warhol, he kept it short and sweet: “I really love him.”

Of his former Velvet Underground partner, Reed said, “I only hope that one day John [Cale] will be recognised as… the Beethoven or something of his day.” He continued, “He knows so much about music, he’s such a great musician. He’s completely mad – but that’s because he’s Welsh.”

Elsewhere he piled up the praise for Maureen (Moe) Tucker, The Velvet Underground’s drummer. “She’s so beautiful,” he said. “She has to be one of the most fantastic people I’ve ever met in my life. She’s so impossibly great, but I can never believe it, you know, when we’re walking round the studio, and I run into Moe, I just can’t believe it.”

These are words anyone would be fortunate to receive, and they sure paint Reed in a pleasant light. However, as a capricious New York street cat, Reed also had a spiteful side to him, intensified by his hatred for giving interviews. Below we uncover some of the bands Reed loathed the most in his time.

Before we continue, it’s important to note that Reed’s remarks and viewpoints could turn on a sixpence and were governed more often by his mood than any objective reasoning. After all, an interview wasn’t about facts; for Reed, it was a chore better played as a game.

The five bands Lou Reed hated most

Roxy Music

After Reed quit The Velvet Underground in August 1970, he began to spend more time in the UK, where he would record his eponymous debut solo record and its more successful follow-up, the David Bowie and Mick Ronson-produced Transformer. This era saw Reed move toward a more glam-oriented sound – such was the fashion at the time. With his new style meshing so tightly with that of contemporary act Roxy Music, one might expect high praise from Reed.

“I don’t Like ’em,” Reed said in a mid-’70s magazine feature. “I saw them at the Bowie concert and we were all there waiting to be impressed. They bored me, and I went out half-way to get a drink. I’ve heard some of the other stuff that’s supposed to be up my alley. But they don’t know what they’re talking about. I’ve been doing this stuff a long time, and all of a sudden people are starting to talk about it. They’re saying: ‘Hey, look, we’re civilised, man, and we want to know about it.’”

Frank Zappa

Reed was shown to project palpable fury towards the avant-garde composer Frank Zappa in a recently recirculated magazine feature from the singer’s pomp. “He’s probably the single most untalented person I’ve heard in my life,” he said. “He’s a two-bit pretentious academic, and he can’t play his way out of anything. He can’t play rock’n’roll because he’s a loser. And that’s why he dresses up funny. He’s not happy with himself, and I think he’s right.”

It’s fair to say Reed wasn’t a fan at this point. Though, it transpires that there was something of a feud between The Velvet Underground and their avant-garde rival in the ’60s, which evidently boiled over into the ’70s. Fortunately, the fury had abated by the 1990s. In 1995, Reed posthumously indicted Zappa into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, expressing a convincing degree of admiration.

The Doors

Where hippies sang peace and love on the west coast of America in the late 1960s, Reed and The Velvet Underground were broadcasting the shadowy reality of rainy New York City warts and all. Naturally, Reed didn’t take too kindly to his rivals across the prairie. “We had vast objections to the whole San Francisco scene. It’s just tedious, a lie and untalented,” Reed asserted in his 1970s magazine feature. “They can’t play, and they certainly can’t write.”

In a 1987 interview with PBS, Reed angled this derision toward The Doors when asked his opinion on his rock ‘n’ roll peers of the 1960s. He said they “were just painfully stupid and pretentious, and when they did try to get, ‘arty,’ it was worse than stupid rock and roll.” He then asserted, “What I mean by ‘stupid,’ I mean, like, The Doors.”

The Beatles

In his 1987 interview with PBS, Reed was asked for his opinion on The Beatles after he had spent a few minutes slating his 1960s rivals. “No, no, I never liked the Beatles,” he revealed. “I thought they were rubbish.”

However, it appears that Reed’s opinion on the Fab Four changed throughout his life, likely with the ebb and flow of his capricious and conflicted mindset. Perhaps by the 1980s, Reed was fed up with the eclipsing durability of The Beatles’ legacy, but in the 1970s, he was quoted as saying: “They just make the songs up, bing, bing, bing. They have to be the most incredible songwriters ever – just amazingly talented. I don’t think people realise just how sad it is that the Beatles broke up.”

His level of praise for The Beatles here is so positive that it’s almost out of character for Reed. It stirs my sarcasm radar a touch, but with Mr Reed, all bets are off.

The Who

Lou Reed showed his disaffection with most of his 1960s rock rivalry over the subsequent decades. Nobody was as good as The Velvet underground in those days, and he wanted to ensure everyone was aware of it. The Who were one such band that took a hefty hit of Reed’s wrath, especially their guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend.

In his 1970s magazine feature, Reed took aim at The Who’s highly revered 1969 concept album Tommy. “Tommy is such – Jesus, how people get sucked into that,” Reed vented. “So talentless, and as a lyricist [Townshend is] so profoundly untalented, and, you know, philosophically boring to say the least… like the record ‘The Searcher’ [meaning ‘The Seeker’]; ‘I ask Timothy Leary…’, I wouldn’t ask Timothy Leary the time of day, for cryin’ out loud.”