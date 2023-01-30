Watch the first trailer for Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman'









The first trailer for The Boogeyman has been released. The new horror film is based on Stephen King’s short story of the same name and is set to confront audiences with “the thing that comes for your children when you’re not paying attention”.

King’s story was originally published in a 1973 edition of Cavalier magazine. Told from the perspective of a psychiatrist hearing stories of a sinister boogeyman praying on his patient’s families, he dismisses each case only to find himself stalked by the same foul creature.

This new adaptation tells the story of high school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer. In mourning for their mother and facing a strained relationship with their equally grief-stricken psychiatrist father, the sisters find themselves fleeing a creature that feasts on the suffering of humans.

Made into a feature film back in 2005, this latest incarnation of King’s story is the work of Black Swan screenwriter Mark Heyman and A Quiet Place writing duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, while Rob Savage serves as director. This first trailer sees the Harper sisters’ father doing the nightly “monster check”, a ritual that’ll be familiar to those who remember that primordial childhood fear of the dark.

When he closes the door, things start getting spooky. Something sinister has been lurking in a shadowy spot in the corner of the room. It quickly crawls under the bed, where it waits for Sadie’s curiosity to get the better of her. The cast includes Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton and David Dastmalchian.

The producers are Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen, and the executive producers include Beck, Wood, John H. Starke, Emily Morris, Adam Kolbrenner, Ryan Cunningham and Robin Meisinger.

The Boogeyman is set to premiere exclusively in theatres on June 2nd, 2023. You can check out the trailer below.