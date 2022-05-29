Watch the first trailer for the new 'Star Wars' series 'Andor'









A trailer for the latest Star Wars series has been released. Entitled Andor, the series looks to be one of the most exciting that has come under the ownership of Disney.

Earlier this week, Disney commenced ‘Star Wars Celebration’, their four-day fan event in Anaheim, California, by unveiling a number of teaser trailers, dates, cast announcements, and much more. One of the most eye-catching announcements was the initial trailer for Andor, a 12-episode series which is the direct prequel to 2016’s much-lauded Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The series is set five years before the events that take place in Rogue One. In the film, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) lead a group of rebels on a suicide mission to steal the plans of the original Death Star.

Now, the new series will explore Andor’s backstory and tell the story of how he became a rebel hero. It will “explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

Andor is scheduled for release on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on the 31st of August. Luna stars alongside the likes of Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller in what is shaping up to be an all-star cast. It has also been announced that filming for the second series will begin at the end of the year.

The show was created by Tony Gilroy and will be executively produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan.

Watch the first trailer for Andor below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.