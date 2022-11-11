The first trailer arrives for ‘Neil Young: Harvest Time’









News of the new Neil Young docu-film, Neil Young: Harvest Time, titillated fans last week as the album he calls his finest work was set for a revisit. Now, we have the first trailer for the forthcoming exposé.

Harvest Time is described as “a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation.” It takes you on a journey from his iconic Broken Arrow Ranch to a performance with the London Symphony Orchestra.

As Young said of the project: “This is a big album for me. 50 years ago. I was 24, maybe 23 and this album made a big difference in my life. I played with some great friends and it’s really cool that this album has lasted so long.”

Adding: “I had a great time and now when I listen to it, I think I was really just lucky to be there. I hope you enjoy this story, which is ‘Harvest Time,’ and which talks about everything that happened. And now people all around the world can see it at the movies.”

As the press release for the trailer states: “Performance and rehearsal content is intertwined into creative storytelling and includes most of the tracks from album Harvest (released in 1972) including ‘Heart of Gold’, ‘A Man Needs A Maid’, ‘Alabama’, and ‘Old Man’.”

The film is set to hit cinemas on December 1st. You can catch the trailer below.

