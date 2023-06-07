Watch the first trailer for ‘The Expendables 4’









The first trailer for the action movie The Expendables 4 has now been released. The film will see Sylvester Stallone‘s Barney Ross return to our screens along with his faithful band of mercenaries once again.

Nearly ten years have passed since the third film in the action franchise was released, and Stallone, Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren are getting ready to dust themselves down for some high-octane proceedings once more.

Randy Couture is also reprising his role from the previous films, being joined by several new recruits, including 50 Cent, Megan Foxx, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais and Andy Garcia.

The film’s official title is Expend4bles, and the new poster, released alongside the first trailer, reads, “They’ll die when they’re dead,” while the synopsis teases a “conspiracy that will ignite a nuclear conflict between Russia and the United States”.

Jeffrey Ross, president of Millennium Media, said of the casting for the film, “[We] couldn’t be more excited to bring this star-studded, action-packed film to the big screen with Lionsgate, who have been with us since the inception of this franchise.”

He added, “To keep it fresh and fun, we’ve added exciting new stars to join the veterans; popcorn entertainment is guaranteed.” The Expendables 4 will be the last time Sylvester Stallone plays leader Barney, and he recently said he is “ready to pass the baton onto Jason [Statham].”

Check out the new trailer below.