Watch the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’









The first trailer for Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical military epic Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular lead role as the famous French leader Napoleon Bonaparte, has now been released by Sony and Apple.

As well as Phoenix, Napoleon will star Vanessa Kirby as Empress Josephine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus and Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, amongst several others.

The synopsis for the movie reads, “Napoleon is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine.”

It continues, “The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.”

Napoleon is promising to be a big movie, with a run-time of 157 minutes. There’s a current release date set of November 22nd, when cinema fans will finally be able to see Phoenix star for Scott in another historical epic, following on from 2000’s Gladiator.

Phoenix is not the only person to reunite with Scott in a professional capacity for Napoleon, though, as he’s also working with All the Money in the World screenwriter David Scarpa, who’s written the movie.

Watch the first trailer for Napoleon below.