Watch the first trailer for 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret'









Did you guys read Judy Blume as a kid? Because I read Judy Blume as a kid. Although the legendary young adult writer was best known for her focus on the adolescent experience of girls, this young man got a good dose of Freckle Juice and Double Fudge when he was just beginning to pick up books on his own.

Of course, Blume will forever be associated with her most famous book, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. First published in 1970, Blume’s magnum opus was immediately controversial thanks to its takes on everything from interfaith marriages to menstruation to burgeoning sexuality. Pretty much from the jump, Blume was criticised for including material that supposedly wasn’t suitable for young children.

Now, Blume is revered for frank takes on the subjects, and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, continues to occasionally get banned by the odd southern elementary school now and again, which is a sure sign that your book is at least interesting. After more than 50 years in print, Are You There God is finally getting a theatrical adaptation.

Helmed by The Edge of Seventeen director Kelly Fremon Craig, the movie adaptation of Are You There God is set to star Ant-Man actress Abby Ryder Forston in the title role. Also starring as Margaret’s parents are Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie. Today, we’re getting our first look at the film with a brand-new trailer.

Soundtracked by George Harrison’s eternal banger, ‘What Is Life’, the trailer focuses on Margaret and her search for meaning as she comes face to face with moving to a small town, growing up, and finding her identity. Kathy Bates also makes a solid appearance as Margaret’s grandmother, who seems to be taking the moving away of her family well.

Check out the trailer for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret down below. Are You There God is set for an April 28th premiere.