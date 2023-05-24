What was the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?









The Hollywood Walk of Fame stands as an unparalleled symbol of Hollywood’s legacy, captivating visitors with its allure. Stretching along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, this renowned landmark is adorned with shimmering Stars, each bearing the names of illustrious figures who have left a mark on the silver screen. Strolling upon its hallowed pavement, one can’t help but feel a sense of awe while treading upon the stars that immortalise legends like Marlon Brando and Harrison Ford. While receiving a star has become a customary achievement in modern Hollywood, it is intriguing to note that the walk itself has only graced the boulevard since the 1950s.

Presently, the walk boasts an impressive collection of 2,752 stars, encompassing a diverse array of entertainment mediums such as film, television, radio, and music. The exact criteria for attaining a star remain shrouded in secrecy, but it is widely known that the cost for such an honour amounts to $30,000. This sum encompasses the creation, installation, and ongoing maintenance of the star. Typically, movie studios or recording labels bear this expense, as they often nominate the deserving celebrity. However, there have been instances, such as Liza Minelli’s case, where passionate fans have willingly contributed to cover the costs.

The inception of the Walk of Fame can be attributed to the visionary ideas of E.M Stuart, the president of Hollywood’s Chamber of Commerce in 1953. Stuart sought to preserve the magnificence of a community that epitomises glamour and excitement, resonating with audiences around the globe. Though the exact idea of the “Walk of Fame” concept remains uncertain, some speculate that the inspiration emerged from the Hollywood Hotel, which adorned its ceiling with stars bearing the names of celebrities.

Over the years, the plan for the walk gained momentum, acquiring the necessary signatures and receiving approvals from the Los Angeles City Council for its construction. The Hollywood Improvement Association, entrusted with the task of executing the vision, created four committees to identify and select nominees from recording, motion pictures, television and radio.

Contrary to popular belief, Joanne Woodward did not receive the first star on the walk. Instead, the initial selection comprised eight celebrities, including Olive Borden, Ronald Colman, Louise Fazenda, Preston Foster, Burt Lancaster, Edward Sedgwick, Ernest Torrence, and, finally, Joanne Woodward. The first star to grace the actual walk belonged to Stanley Kramer, laid on March 28th, 1960. The project was finished in the spring of 1961, eight years after its inception. In total, an impressive 1,588 stars were laid upon the walk.

Still today, the Hollywood Walk of Fame remains an extraordinary achievement that symbolises the pinnacle of success across the whole of the entertainment industry. Amidst the myriad attractions that Hollywood offers to tourists, no visit to the city is truly complete without a leisurely stroll along the Walk of Fame. It is a pilgrimage that affords visitors the opportunity to tread upon the names of revered actors, musicians and celebrities, paying homage to the remarkable contributions they have made to the world of entertainment and to our daily lives.