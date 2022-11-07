The first music video to be aired on MTV









For better or worse, there’s no denying MTV single-handedly changed the music industry forever. Suddenly, music was no longer all that mattered, and making a video that appeared aesthetically pleasing became just as significant as the actual song itself.

In 2011, Kansas State University published a report into the impact of MTV, which included insight from Steven Maxwell, assistant professor of music. Maxwell said: “Popular music became more visual. Dancing styles and clothing styles became increasingly more important. It also helped break the color barrier for popular music on television. Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ video was shown in 1983 and helped MTV and Jackson gain in popularity.”

He added: “Some bands that were less talented but had great visual appeal became more popular. On the positive side, many bands that were not known in the United States such as Duran Duran or Flock of Seagulls had more opportunities.”

Similar to how TikTok or Spotify have transformed the modern music industry, MTV had the same influence upon its launch on August 1st, 1981, which fittingly began with a broadcast of ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’ by The Buggles.

The track was unknown in the United States before it was played by MTV, as were The Buggles. However, despite ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’ receiving zero radio play, it still managed to chart, which immediately showed people were receptive to the new kid on the block.

In the book I Want My MTV, The Buggles’ Trevor Horn explained: “It came from this idea that technology was on the verge of changing everything. Video recorders had just come along, which changed people’s lives. We’d seem people starting to make videos as well, and we were excited by that. It felt like radio was the past and video was the future. The was a shift coming.”

The Buggles successfully tapped into the zeitgeist with ‘Video Killed The Radio’, which resulted from their ability to smell how culture was on the brink of changing. The world around them was evolving, and they were left with the choice of adapting or being left behind while everybody else moved onto a new juncture.

Shortly afterwards, MTV became the most influential media outlet for musicians and was critical to achieving mainstream success. Those who were initially against the idea of music videos being shown on television were forced to adapt if they wanted their creation to be a success, even if it was a decision made reluctantly.

Now, decades on from the invention of MTV, music television is now a thing of the past, and it no longer matters to artists. However, the importance of visually presenting songs in an eye-pleasing manner is still as critical as ever, even if the medium is no longer the same.