Take a first look at ‘Paint’ the Owen Wilson satire of Bob Ross









IFC Films have shared the first look at what might be one of the surprise cinematic highlights of the year. The movie in question is Paint, and the star is Owen Wilson. From the trailer, the Texan actor appears to be playing the late television painter Bob Ross, but it’s not that simple. Wilson’s character is a fictional riff on the calming PBS personality. Based on this sneak peek, it seems as if his character is to be more unhinged than the figure who once described his evergreens as “Happy little trees”.

Although aesthetically similar to Bob Ross, Wilson’s character is a satire of him, going by the name of Carl Nargle. In his local Vermont, he’s a favourite of the area’s television network, famed for his distinctive hairstyle and peaceful aphorisms.

It has also been noted that in Paint, Nargle’s personal life diverges from Ross’. Notably, Ross enjoyed a somewhat straightforward career, with his PBS show, The Joy of Painting, an immediate success that ran from 1983-1994. Since his untimely death in 1995 from lymphoma, the proliferation of the internet has helped to spread his gospel of positivity. He is now a bonafide pop culture icon.

However, Nargle’s life isn’t as simple. His equilibrium begins to unravel when his TV ratings decline, and a younger, cooler artist is brought in by the network to refresh things. Directed by Brit McAdams, the film has an aesthetic not dissimilar from that of Wilson’s frequent collaborator Wes Anderson, so fans are already expecting greatness. As for the cast, it boasts Wendi McLendon-Covey, Michaela Watkins and Stephen Root. It is slated for release on April 28th, 2023.

Owen Wilson’s last film appearances came in 2022’s Marry Me, where he starred alongside Jennifer Lopez and the superhero comedy Secret Headquarters, which featured the likes of Walker Scobell, Jesse Williams, and Michael Peńa.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.