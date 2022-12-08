First look at the new Brandon Cronenberg film 'Infinity Pool'









Since Brandon Cronenberg has been interested in body horror as a filmmaker, he has inevitably been compared to his illustrious father – David Cronenberg. However, Brandon has been steadily carving out his own space in the contemporary sphere.

In 2020, he released the sci-fi body horror film Possessor, which announced his intentions to global audiences. Exploring themes that have become relevant due to the advances in technology and the discussions around bodily autonomy, Possessor proved to be an impressive work from a fledgling auteur.

While talking about the market impact of Possessor, Brandon said (via Seventh Row): “I think as someone who’s making indie films — and, despite working at it for quite a few years now, I’m still kind of at the start of my career, it’s my second feature — you don’t expect to have a massive theatrical release anyway. You don’t expect to compete with a Marvel movie or something.”

The director added: “I’ve also been getting questions about pandemic horror and viral horror and ‘Wouldn’t it be better to be releasing a virus movie right now?’ And I can’t tell, because I feel like, in horror movies, if there’s a virus, it’s usually a metaphor for something. It’s usually standing in for other anxieties that we have. I think no one can take viral infection metaphorically right now, because it’s so in our face.”

Brandon’s next film is titled Infinity Pool, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth, who feature as a rich couple. The filmmaker has described the project as “a kind of a humorous resort satire with some sci-fi horror stuff in it”.

Check out the image below.

(Credit: Sundance Institute)