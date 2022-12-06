Check out the first look at the new Bong Joon-ho movie 'Mickey 17'









Bong Joon-ho has been one of the most talented filmmakers in the landscape of global cinema for decades now. However, his reputation and fame were exponentially amplified after he made history by winning the Best Picture award at the Oscars for Parasite.

Since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating Bong’s next project, but the details about it have been ambiguous. Titled Mickey 17, the film is an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s sci-fi novel Mickey7. According to the latest reports, Warner Bros have scheduled the film for a March 2024 release.

Like the novel, Mickey7 will be an exploration of colonisation and the post-human condition. It revolves around a “disposable employee” who is tasked with the colonisation of an ice world. Although it is a dangerous task, there’s no risk since the employee is replaced by new iterations if he dies.

Bong has made memorable sci-fi films such as Snowpiercer, and it looks like Mickey7 is going to be a proper genre exercise as well. In an interview with The Talks, the director said: “I am a huge fan of genre films, and although I like to destroy or twist genre conventions, generally, I operate within the boundaries of genre. There is a very specific kind of cinematic excitement that genre films can bring. And that is what I love about it as well, so I am glad to see it.”

In addition to the fascinating concept, the project has attracted a lot of attention because it will feature a collaboration between Bong Joon-ho and Robert Pattinson. The rest of the cast is pretty stacked, too, including appearances by Steven Yeun and Toni Collette.

Check out the trailer below.