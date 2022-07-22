Check out the first look at Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick 4'









Keanu Reeves had an interesting 2021 because allowed him to reprise the most iconic role of his career. While the opinions on The Matrix Resurrections were mostly divided, Reeves managed to put in a convincing performance as an ageing Neo who cannot figure out the illusory nature of his reality anymore.

Now, Reeves is ready to jump back into the John Wick franchise, which solidified his status as a star in popular culture. He played the role of the eponymous hitman who embarks on a dangerous quest for revenge after some criminals kill his dog, sucking him back into the domain of organised crime and corruption.

John Wick 4 finished its production process in October of 2021, and according to Lionsgate, John Wick 5 will be shot back-to-back. Although the initial plan was to release the film in 2021, the pandemic and Reeves’ involvement in The Matrix Resurrections prevented the project from being completed last year.

In an interview, Reeves opened up about the new sequels and the directorial approach taken by the team: “They’re fun. They’re intense. We’re going for it. There’s some really amazing John Wick action and new characters, and it’s been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story.”

While talking about the attractions of a film like John Wick, the actor explained why John Wick 4 was going to be a hit: “You know, there’s new characters, and we’re opening up the world. Right now, we’re just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there’s car crashes, gunfights.”

Check out the first look at John Wick 4 below.

