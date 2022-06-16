First look at new Guillermo del Toro film 'Pinocchio'









Guillermo del Toro has been planning a Pinocchio film for more than a decade now, after being rejected from multiple Hollywood studios over the years. After directing Nightmare Alley last year, the filmmaker is currently gearing up for the release of his latest stop-motion animation work which will come out later this year.

An adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s beloved novel, del Toro’s Pinocchio appears to be a unique and surreal vision of the popular children’s story and it is coming at a time when another filmmaker is also working on his adaptation of Pinocchio – Robert Zemeckis. It will definitely be interesting to note the differences between their vastly different sensibilities when the two films come out.

In an interview, del Toro explained: “As a kid I felt a kinship with the figure of Pinocchio, not in the happy way or a good boy way. I was very interested in whether he can be himself and be loved. Does he have to turn into a real boy to be loved? Why can he not be loved exactly the way he is? Why can we not be the imperfect children of loving parents? Those are the things I connect with.”

Talking about the philosophical problems plaguing the character and the issue of human identity, the director commented on the subject matter: “The beauty of Pinocchio for me is that he’s not a perfect creature. He’s a very difficult kid. But he’s a kid that learns the boundary between what he wants and others.”

Adding, “He’s very much like Frankenstein: he’s a creature that’s created through unnatural means by a father that he distances himself from and has to learn the ways of the world by failing and ache and pain and loneliness. So it’s very different from the way people usually perceive Pinocchio. I see him and I think Pinocchio is an oddity, a strange creature and I love him because of that.”

Check out the images below.

(Credits: Netflix)

(Credits: Netflix)

(Credits: Netflix)

(Credits: Netflix)