See the first look at Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic









Whilst he may not look entirely like “Weird Al” Yankovic, when Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe was announced to be depicting the iconic cult singer, he certainly carries the same peculiar swagger necessary to pull off the role. This was confirmed to audiences recently when the first image of the actor in character was released online, showing Radcliffe donning the long frizzy hair and Hawaiian shirt of the performer himself.

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Radcliffe told the press, adding, “And I’m honoured to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 per cent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life”. Directed by Eric Appel, the brand new film is coming exclusively to the Roku Channel, with Yankovic coming on board as the writer and producer of the film.

Named Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, according to the press notes, the film will explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle”. Also starring James Preston Rogers as Hulk Hogan, the brand new film is sure to be a strange watch as it reflects the life of one of music’s most idiosyncratic souls.

The five-time Grammy award-winner rose to fame in the early 1980s when his influential parodies of the likes of Michael Jackson and Madonna hit mainstream popularity. He has gone on to become the biggest-selling comedy artist of all time, updating his catalogue in recent years by parodying singers such as Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga, with his 2014 album Mandatory Fun being the first comedy album ever to debut at No. 1 in the charts.

Take a look at Daniel Radcliffe’s depiction of the iconic singer, below.

SHOOT DAY #8: It never fails – we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set. Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people! Don’t worry, we had security throw him out. #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory @TheRokuChannel pic.twitter.com/XdHZBlrsPM — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) February 22, 2022

IM GOING TO EXPLODE AT THESE PICTURES OF DANIEL RADCLIFFE AS WEIRD AL. pic.twitter.com/6BX3kqkVUc — Ronnie Gross Jr (@ronniegrossjr) February 19, 2022