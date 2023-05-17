First Johnny Cash lyric book set for release









The first lyric book celebrating the career of Johnny Cash is set for release in November.

20 years after his death, Johnny Cash: The Life in Lyrics, by Cash with Mark Stielper will hit the shelves. The literary work includes previously unseen visual material alongside stories and commentary from Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, and Stielper, the Cash and Carter family historian. Public historian Dr Brian Dempsey has provided visuals for the project.

The forthcoming book marks the first time the Cash estate has opened up the archive for this purpose. His son, John, said there is “no better way to know my father than to look at his written works”. Carter Cash continued:” Whether the songs he recorded, his poetry, or material not published in his lifetime, he put his heart, blood and spirit into everything to which he added a pen.”

He added: “I am blessed to see this book being released, and to know that his brilliance and life are being honoured through focus on his greatest life creation, his words.”

Meanwhile, publisher Lee Brackstone stated the forthcoming book is a “portrait through lyrics, contextualising commentary, rare photography and ephemera of a man whose outlaw spirit is now deeply and irresistibly entangled with the whole concept of Americana”.

Johnny Cash: The Life in Lyrics is released on November 23rd and published by White Rabbit in the United Kingdom. There will also be 750 deluxe editions of the book available, costing £95 each, which have additional material and are available exclusively in record stores. Regular hardbacks, e-books and audiobooks will also be released.

