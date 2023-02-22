What was the first and only horror movie to win the ‘Best Picture’ Oscar?









1991 was one hell of a year. Nirvana unveiled their genre-defining album Nevermind, Massive Attack put out Blue Lines, Thelma and Louise was released to rave reviews, and Robin Williams melted our hearts with The Fisher King. That same year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honoured a rather unlikely horror film with the coveted ‘Best Picture’ award.

Even though some of the earliest films in cinema history were horrors – 1927’s Nosferatu being an obvious example – the genre has always been regarded with a certain scepticism. This perception of horror films as cheap thrills lacking in artistic merit probably goes back to the ’50s and ’60s, when zombie films (cheap to make and always popular with teenagers) were ten-a-penny and thus regarded as innately less valuable than gritty dramas like On The Waterfront or sweeping epics like Lawrence of Arabia.

It must have come as a surprise, then, when Oscar viewers saw that The Silence of The Lambs, a deeply unsettling psychological horror film about a cannibalistic serial killer, had been nominated for ‘Best Picture’ alongside The Prince of Tides, Bugsy, Warren Beaty’s JFK and Disney’s Beauty & The Beast.

Starring Jodie Foster as FBI student Clarice Starling, The Silence of The Lambs tells the story of psychiatrist-cum-psychopath of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, who has been placed in a maximum security prison for murdering and devouring several unfortunate victims. Convinced that Lecter has insight into the ongoing case, Jack Crawford decides to use Starling as bait.

On release in February 1991, The Silence of The Lambs became a cinema sensation, grossing something ludicrous like $272.7million worldwide, having been made on a $19million budget. The awards came flooding in almost from the off. After its premiere at the 41st Berlin International Film Festival, where director Jonathan Demme received the Silver bear for ‘Best Director’, it became the third film in Academy Award history to win in all five major categories, joining 1934’s It Happened One Night and 1975’s One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest.

As well as securing wins for ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Actor,’ ‘Best Actress’ and ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’, The Silence of The Lambs was awarded the award for ‘Best Picture’, making it the first and only horror film to win in the category. The film paved the way for Oscar-nominated horror’s like 1999’s The Sixth Sense, which astonished audiences with its deftly executed plot twist. The M. Night Shyamalan film was nominated for six awards but didn’t win any of them. Clearly, it lacked something The Silence of The Lambs had in buckets.

