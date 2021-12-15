Watch the first five minutes of new Roland Emmerich film 'Moonfall'









The director of Independence Day, Roland Emmerich, is back in the headlines again after it was announced that his latest film Moonfall will be coming out early next year. The $150 million production had been delayed and disrupted due to the pandemic and its lingering impacts but the project is finally ready and is already being eagerly anticipated by people all over the world.

In an interview, the director claimed that it was difficult for an independent film to deal with the millions in losses caused by the pandemic. Emmerich described the completion of the film as a “miracle”, insisting that he had to jump through a lot of hoops to get the financing done by going back and forth between the banks and the production companies.

Emmerich also noted that he wants people to watch Moonfall on a big screen. He had been waiting to watch Dune in the theatres and hoped that the traditional cinematic experience would survive, even though he had nothing against streaming platforms and acknowledged that those services facilitated the consumption of media for most people these days.

Like the new Netflix film Don’t Look Up, Moonfall presents the audience with a hypothetical where a celestial object is hurtling towards our planet and threatening mass destruction. In this case, it is the moon that has been knocked out of its orbit. Building its investigations on this engaging premise and the history of the moon landing, Moonfall promises to be an interesting watch.

Lionsgate has already decided on a working release date of February 2022, with a huge disruption caused by the pandemic in the production process which began back in October of last year. Moonfall‘s staggering budget of $150 million makes it one of the most big-budget independent productions in recent memory.

Watch the first five minutes of Roland Emmerich’s new film Moonfall below.