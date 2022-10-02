The first details of the new ‘Planet of the Apes’ film have been revealed









The next instalment of the Planet of the Apes franchise has revealed several details, including the title. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be directed by Wes Ball – noted for The Maze Runner – and picks up several years after the ending of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

Peter Macon of The Orville and Freya Allan from The Witcher have joined Owen Teague in the film’s cast, written collaboratively by Patrick Aison and Josh Friedman, with the Rise of the Planet of the Apes writers Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa.

The president of the 20th Century Studios, Steve Asbell, recently commented on the franchise and the new film. He said: “Planet Of The Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio’s legacy.”

“With Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024,” Asbell added.

Word of the new film in the franchise first caught wind back in 2019, and it was reported earlier this year that Disney had also been interested in making a new trilogy of films. They are apparently quite far along with the script of the first of those films.

The first ever Planet of the Apes film arrived in 1968 and was an adaptation of Pierre Boulle’s novel of the same name. Several sequel movies followed, and so too did a TV series. The franchise received a reboot back in 2011 and starred longtime motion capture hero Andy Serkis as the protagonist ape Caesar.

The new film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, is set for release sometime in 2024, and production will reportedly begin next month.

A new saga begins.



