Who was the first British musician to perform on American television?









The Beatles are widely credited as the first missionaries of British music to American shores and sparking the ‘British Invasion’. While the US took the Fab Four to their hearts, they were not the first UK act to recieve this treatment. In fact, a fellow Brit had performed on American television over a decade before The Beatles announced themselves on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Touring in the United States as a British artist during the 1950s was almost impossible due to visa complications. However, Brits could still travel to America to perform on television, and towards the end of the decade, artists regularly travelled across the Atlantic to entertain audiences. Likewise, musicians from the US also started to tour Britain and light up television screens.

Throughout World War II, you’d be hard pressed to find a more prominent entertainer than Vera Lynn, and America also developed fond feelings towards the singer. Her success continued following the end of the war. In 1952, Lynn had her first number-one single in the United States with ‘Auf Wiedersehen, Sweetheart’, which spent nine weeks at the top of the chart.

During the decade, Lynn regularly appeared on American broadcasts and, for a time, was a regular guest on the hit radio programme, The Big Show. Additionally, the singer also made various appearances on television, and her first came in 1952 when the vocalist was a guest on The Perry Como Show. Como was one of the most recognisable faces in America, and his programme was a massive opportunity for the British musician.

While Lynn’s appearance on The Perry Como Show didn’t open the floodgates to allow British artists to swarm America, it was a crucial development. Although the two countries’ cultures are separate entities, they share more than a language and have been exchanging artists for over 70 years, a rich history which can be traced back to Lynn’s appearance on The Perry Como Show.

In 2020, Lynn sadly died aged 103. The music world united in mourning the singer who boosted Britain’s morale during its darkest hour. One of those who paid tribute to her was Paul McCartney, who wrote on social media: “Dame Vera Lynn was a strong and inspiring lady who has done so much for Britain. I am so sad to hear of her passing but, at the same time, so glad to have met her and experienced first-hand her warm, fun-loving personality. Her voice will sing in my heart forever. Thanks, Vera. Paul.”

Unfortunately, no footage exists from her performance on The Perry Como Show in 1952, but Vera Lynn is a history maker, nevertheless.