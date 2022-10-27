The first album to sell one million copies in a year









Selling one million copies of an album is an incredible achievement, regardless of the era. The first artist to score this level of greatness has their name implanted in the history books, and you may not have heard of the record-breaker.

In 1956, when a musician first conquered this record, the album format was a world away from what it has morphed into by 2022. The world was still recovering from the Second World War, and music’s role in entertaining the masses increased in importance every year. People wanted to smile, and Harry Belafonte emerged with the perfect antidote to the times, which made him a record-breaking pop star.

Belafonte, who was born in New York and grew up in Jamaica, served in the Navy during the war before falling in love with the art of performing upon returning. He became friends with Sidney Poitier, and together, they promised themselves they’d conquer their respective crafts.

In 1949, Belafonte launched his career as a pop singer and regularly began performing at jazz clubs. However, his first single wasn’t released until 1953, with his debut album, Mark Twain and Other Folk Favorites, following the next year.

The most important year in Belafonte’s career undoubtedly is 1956, a time when he scored his first number-one album in the United States with Belafonte. A few months later, he released Calypso, which also went to number one and built upon the success of his previous release.

Astonishingly, it was nestled at the top of the charts for 31 weeks and sold over a million copies over that time. The album sales were largely down to the success of ‘Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)’, which made Belafonte a star and continues to define his legacy today.

“I did it as part of what would become a larger display of the music of various cultures around the world,” he explained about the album to CBS. “I had had a deep interest in Africa and a deep interest in Latin America, but I got only to ‘Calypso’ and then the world stopped. I woke up one day and everyone was singing ‘Day-O.'”

Belafonte added: “Most of my family in the Caribbean, in Jamaica, were plant workers and harvesting bananas and sugarcane and all the crops. That was our mainstay and as a kid everybody sang the ‘Banana Boat.’ Singing was a big part of the culture. It helped with the tediousness of working in the sun all day long.”

Fame was a shock to Belafonte’s system, who wasn’t ready to be thrust into the limelight. He admitted: “I wasn’t quite prepared for its impact and I sang the song of the laborer coming out of Jamaica. I wrote a couple songs myself. The first thought was not so much the intensity of the success of the material but I understood the power of it. It’s a lot of people listening, but when I saw the power of it, the big question of it for me was, ‘What do you do with this platform?'”

While Calypso isn’t remembered as a classic album, it’s a record-breaker which marked a seismic moment in the history of LPs, and for that, we’ll always be thankful to Belafonte. Listen to the album below.