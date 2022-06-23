First Aid Kit break three-year silence with new single ‘Angel’









First Aid Kit - 'Angel' 7.2

Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit have returned with their new single, ‘Angel’, their first new music in three years. Listen to the absorbing new track below.

The last original release from the sister act, comprising Johanna and Klara Söderberg, was 2019’s ‘Strange Beauty’, a tribute to the late David Berman. Prior to this was their latest studio album, Ruins, which was released in 2018.

The brand new single, ‘Angel’, which showcases the Söderberg sisters’ trademark harmonies, was written in the wake of major global events over the past few years. While some new music reflective of the recent Covid-19 pressures comes with a sense of dread and isolation, the Söderberg sisters sing with their usual candour and strength that brings feelings of hope and ecstasy.

“It feels special to release a song after such a long hiatus,” the duo said in a statement. “Today we’re so thrilled to finally share our new track ‘Angel’ – a hopeful tune for these crazy times about accepting other people even if you don’t always see eye to eye.”

“It’s also about being kinder to yourself,” they added. “We wanted it to feel really big, but vulnerable at the same time, something you can cry to and dance to as well.”

The singers have been working hard on their fifth studio album, which follows the 2021 release of Who By Fire, their live tribute album to Leonard Cohen, as well as 2018’s Tender Offerings EP.

Elsewhere, First Aid Kit are gearing up for their return to Glastonbury festival tomorrow, where they will perform on the Other Stage. They are also set to perform tonight (June 23rd) at Halifax’s The Piece Hall and at Bristol Sounds on June 26th.

Following the run of dates in the UK, the sisters set off for mainland Europe before setting off to North America to conclude the tour.

First Aid Kit’s new single, ‘Angel’, has been released with an accompanying music video. Stream below.