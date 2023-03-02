Who was the first actor to win an Oscar for a horror movie?









Throughout the extensive history of the Oscars, one genre has always been sidelined by the Academy because it has often been dismissed as low art. Over the years, numerous horror masterpieces have been snubbed, and it doesn’t look like the trend is going to change anytime soon. Contemporary audiences have witnessed the emergence of talented horror filmmakers such as Jordan Peele and Ari Aster, but the Academy hasn’t taken their works seriously.

This year’s edition of the Oscars is the perfect example to showcase the general sentiment towards horror since many great films like Nope and Pearl were left out. One significant absence from the Oscar nominations is Mia Goth, the breakout star who delivered fantastic back-to-back performances in Ti West’s X and Pearl. Most horror fans were convinced that Goth would finally bring the genre its due recognition, but that wasn’t to be.

During an interview with Jake Hamilton, Goth pointed out that the exclusion of horror from the Academy Awards was actually a political decision. The actor explained (via Twitter): “I think that it’s very political. It’s not entirely based on the quality of a project per se. There’s a lot going on there and a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations. Maybe I shouldn’t say that, but I think that’s true. I think a lot of people know that.”

While talking about the important subject, the actor insisted that the Oscars can only remain relevant in popular culture if it manages to adapt to the tastes of audiences at home who have always been passionate about all kinds of horror films. Goth maintained: “A change is necessary. A shift should take place if they wanted to engage with the wider public. I think it would be of benefit, really, [to nominate horror movies].”

For horror fans, William Friedkin’s 1973 masterpiece The Exorcist will always represent a partial turning point for horror at the Oscars. Although the film failed to win the coveted ‘Best Picture’ Award, it became the first horror movie to be nominated for that Award and picked up prizes in other categories. However, decades before The Exorcist, one incredible star made history by becoming the first actor to win an Oscar for a horror film.

That actor was none other than the great Fredric March, who won the ‘Best Actor’ Award for his riveting performance in the 1931 pre-Code horror production of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Provocatively erotic in nature, the film remains an integral part of the fascinating history of American horror cinema. Its unique approach to special effects also left many perplexed for years, especially because the details of the iconic transformation scenes were kept secret for a long time.

March ended up sharing his ‘Best Actor’ Prize with Wallace Beery, who also garnered critical acclaim for his impactful performance in The Champ. In addition to March’s triumph, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde scored nominations in two other categories – ‘Best Cinematography’ and ‘Best Adaptation Writing’. For anyone who is interested in horror, this 1931 gem should be considered essential viewing.