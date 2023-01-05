Fiona from Tropical Fuck Storm has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer









Fiona Kitschin, founding member of Tropical Fuck Storm, has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The Australian band explained the situation in a recent Instagram post, noting that the bassist is in “good spirits considering.”

Kitschin formed Tropical Fuck Storm with longtime bandmate Garath Liddiard in 2016, shortly after their previous group, The Drones, disbanded. Since then, they have garnered a devoted cult following, releasing three albums and as many EPs, including 2022’s Satanic Slumber Party with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

The band took to Instagram to confirm Kitschin’s diagnosis, announcing that they would be cancelling all shows outside Australia for 2023. They have apologised to ticketholders and clarified that refunds will be available.

Tropical Fuck Storm wrote:” Hey All. We’ve hit a bump in the road here at TFS HQ as Fiona has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She’s in good spirits considering but it means she’s going to need a lot of treatment. And that means we’re going to have to cancel all the TFS shows we’d planned outside of Australia for 2023 so we can get her all fixed up, shiny and new.”

The post continues: “Sorry to everyone who bought tix to the upcoming US West Coast shows. You can get refunds at the place you purchased them.

We’ll have to play everything else by ear but we’ll try to keep you all informed. Cheers big ears.”