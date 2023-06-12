Fiona Apple releases cover of ‘Here We Have Idaho’









American singer Fiona Apple has recorded a cover of the official Idaho State song ‘Here We Have Idaho’ for a recent episode of the NPR show This American Life. Apple’s rendition of the hit track was featured in a May 26th instalment of the series entitled ‘Jane Doe’.

The This American Life episode followed a 19-year-old intern at the Idaho State legislature who takes the stand to accuse state Representative Aaron von Ehlinger of rape. However, her courageous act results in severe consequences for her. Apple’s Idaho State song cover plays at the end of Act Two, at around 1:00:52 in the full stream.

For her cover, Apple was joined in the studio by Amy Wood on drums and percussion, John Would on tremolo guitar, David Garza manning acoustic and electric guitar, piano, and backing vocals, and Sabastian Steinberg on bass, electric autoharp, and additional vocals. The song was engineered by Would, Wood, and Apple and mixed and mastered by Would.

In 2020, Apple released her fifth and latest LP, Fetch the Bolt Cutters. Since then, Apple has mainly stuck to one-off tracks, covers and collaborations. As well as writing songs for the animated comedy series Central Park, Apple composed a new song called ‘Where the Shadows Lie’ for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and provided the score and narration tracks for a short film for the National Courtwatch Network.

More recently, Apple collaborated with Watkins Family Hour on their 2022 cover of the traditional country song ‘(Remember Me) I’m the One Who Loves You’. She also contributed to Bob Dylan’s latest studio album, 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways.

Listen below to Idaho State’s song, ‘Here We Have Idaho’.