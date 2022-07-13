Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk set to direct new horror-comedy









Finn Wolfhard is probably among the most famous faces of the new generation of Hollywood actors, known for his impactful performance on the widely beloved Netflix series Stranger Things which brought him unprecedented fame. With the overwhelming success of the new season of Stranger Things, Wolfhard has become a more important part of popular culture.

“Every season it gets darker. I will say [with] season three I was like, ‘This is the darkest season that there’ll ever be’ – exploding rats and everything,” he explained. “But really, season four so far… it’s the darkest season that’s ever been [made]. Every year it gets amped-up; every year it gets funnier, darker and sadder – and everything.”

Talking about the creative visionaries behind Stranger Things, Wolfhard added: “The Duffer Brothers are at a point where, as the characters grow our audiences grows with them. That’s really nice and we can start to get a little more scary and kind of horror-related. There are a lot more gross things, for sure.”

As an artist, Wolfhard has always tried to reinvent himself – maintaining a parallel music career as well. In 2020, he released his first directorial project called Night Shifts which ended up winning accolades and garnering acclaim – including an Audience Award at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada.

Now, Wolfhard and Billy Bryk are going to work on a feature called Hell of a Summer for 30West. In a statement, Wolfhard said: “I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film. I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30West and Aggregate is a real dream.”

