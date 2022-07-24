The devastating final words of George Harrison









To put it simply, George Harrison was an icon of epic proportions. One of the finest guitarists to have graced the earth, he took his cues from the bluesmen of old as well as the rock ‘n’ roll heroes of the 1950s, such as Buddy Holly and Chuck Berry, and created a versatile sound that was consistently developing.

Possessing an acute understanding of how to serve the song, it is certain that without him, The Beatles, who are by far the most successful and significant band the world has ever seen, would not have been able to hit the creative heights that they did.

Aside from being one of the definitive legends of the six-string, giving us moments such as ‘Taxman’, ‘Within You Without You’, and ‘Here Comes the Sun’, Harrison was an adept songwriter in his own right, and whether it be in The Beatles or as a solo artist, the number of truly astounding creations he forged remains nothing short of remarkable.

One only has to mention his third solo album, 1970’s All Things Must Pass, containing the timeless tracks ‘I’d Have You Anytime’, ‘My Sweet Lord’ and ‘Isn’t It A Pity’, which are just the tip of the iceberg.

Although he was one of the most consequential musicians of all time, it was via his humble personality that Harrison made his real mark on the world, and understandably, when he passed away in 2001 after a battle with cancer, those closest to him, mainly his wife Olivia and son Dhani, were heartbroken.

However, Harrison left the world in the gracious way you’d expect of ‘The Quiet One’, and the serenity of his final words to Olivia are utterly devastating. After Harrison passed away, Olivia sat down with The Telegraph, per a report in The Express, and she recalled what he said to her as he was about to depart from this mortal coil.

Olivia revealed that in his final words, Harrison comforted her in the only way he knew, with a hefty dose of realism. He told her: “Olivia, you’ll be fine, you’ll be fine”. Per an account in Marc Shapiro’s book Beatle Wives: The Women the Men We Loved Fell in Love With, Olivia replied: “For me, fine was okay but it was not really good enough. I am fine and I am okay. He walked his road and now I have to walk mine. There’s no way of going around grief. I think it’s better to just go through it.”

When George died, Olivia released the following statement, and it contained some more of the former Beatles man’s final messages, showing that he was at peace with his fate: “He left this world as he lived in it, conscious of God, fearless of death, and at peace, surrounded by family and friends. He often said, ‘Everything else can wait but the search for God cannot wait, and love one another.’”

Reflecting on her husband’s final words, Olivia concluded that she believes he was right. She told The Telegraph: “But George was right, I am fine and I am okay, although I will miss him until my dying day”.

