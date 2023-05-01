Final episode of ‘Succession’ set for extended runtime









The final episode of Succession is due to sign off in style, planning a feature-length instalment to end the fourth season.

Titled With Open Eyes, the episode will run for one hour and 30 minutes, giving fans an additional half an hour of content on top of the usual 60-minute length. With currently only six episodes of the series having been released, there are plenty more instalments to come before the fourth and final season of Succession comes to an end, and fans are left to twiddle their thumbs until the next great business show.

Starring the likes of Brian Cox, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck and Kieran Culkin, Succession tells the story of the Roy family, who are known for running one of the most significant media companies in America. But, when Logan Roy, the founder of the company chooses to step down, there is a massive power struggle for the top job.

Many fans are calling for a spin-off series about Tom (Macfadyen) and Greg (Braun) once the final series of Succession, one of HBO’s greatest ever series, has come to a close.

Take a look at the trailer for season four of Succession below.