The stunning Irish filming locations of 'The Banshees Of Inisherin'









Martin McDonagh is one of the most consistent filmmakers in British cinema. Even if you may have never heard his name, it’s likely you would have seen one of his hilarious modern movies, with the Irish writer and director having helmed 2008’s In Bruges and the Oscar-winning 2019 movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, starring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

If you were a fan of the 2008 movie, you should be interested to hear that McDonagh’s latest movie, The Banshees Of Inisherin, stars the same actors as In Bruges. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson feature in the brand-new award-winning drama that follows two lifelong friends who find themselves at odds with each other, forcing them into difficult and awkward situations.

As an Irish filmmaker, McDonagh has always been someone to make the most out of his national homeland, with his latest movie being filmed in and around several stunning Irish locations. Check out exactly where The Banshees Of Inisherin was filmed below.

Where was The Banshees Of Inisherin filmed?

J.J. Devine Pub, Achill Island

Much of McDonagh’s new film was captured on Achill Island, just off County Mayo on the west coast of the Republic of Ireland, with the remote location providing the perfect backdrop for the intimate character-led story. On this patch of land, a lot of action takes place around a pub called J.J. Devine. Unfortunately for adventurous boozers, you’ll be disappointed to discover that the drinking hole doesn’t actually exist in real life.

Built only for the movie, the J.J. Devine Pub had to be dismantled after the production so as not to spoil the surrounding environment. Still, pub or no pub, this remote patch of Irish wonder remains worth visiting.

Keem Bay, Achill Island

Bays and beaches have long been used throughout cinema and literature as places of pensive reflection. McDonagh’s Banshees Of Inisherin is no different, with several poignant scenes filmed at Keem Bay on Achill Island. Ranked among one of the best beaches in the world, Keem Bay is a stunning spot that is well worth the visit, surrounded on either side by green rolling hills.

Considered a unique beauty spot by many, it’s no wonder McDonagh chose the bay for his film, with the spot speaking to the history and folklore of rural Ireland.

Dun Aonghasa, Inishmore

The name The Banshees Of Inisherin will surely be a bit curious to many moviegoers. It’s not exactly straightforward to pronounce, but ‘Inisherin’ was actually invented for the film. Whilst not a real place at all, the fictional island is based on the island of Inishmore, the largest of the Aran Islands, located just off the coast of Galway. Just like Achill Island, Inishmore is steeped in history and Irish mythology.

From the vast dry stone walls to the barren, rocky flats of the island itself, Dun Aonghasa on Inishmore is a stunning location. In fact, it’s a wonder why more movie productions don’t venture to its idiosyncratic lands.