The one movie Sandra Bullock is “still embarrassed” by









Sandra Bullock has long been hailed as an actor who can do no wrong. She’s starred in her fair share of classics, including Speed, Miss Congeniality, and Gravity. For every one of these hits, Bullock has also been in a more forgettable picture, including Murder by Numbers and The Lake House.

Regardless of the oscillating quality of her oeuvre, Bullock is still loved by her fans. Following her recent turns in pictures such as The Unforgivable and The Lost City, this shows no sign of abating. And why would it? She’s always been one of the more likeable Hollywood stars.

Bullock is acutely aware of the varied nature of her filmography. When speaking to TooFab in a 2022 interview with her co-star of The Lost City, Daniel Radcliffe, she shared her thoughts on one title that particularly embarrasses her. It’s an opinion practically all of her fans share.

The revelation came after the publication asked the pair to reflect on what films they were initially embarrassed by but eventually came to enjoy after witnessing the love they recieved from fans. Radcliffe went first, and unsurprisingly, he chose Harry Potter, as he’s spoken about his complicated relationship with the franchise before.

“I think honestly, when I was on Harry Potter and dressed as a schoolboy, it didn’t feel like the coolest thing in the world at the time,” he said. “It’s been, honestly, later that I’ve looked back and gone, ‘That was incredibly cool,’ and I do feel that now, for sure.”

Bullock’s choice was also unsurprising; for many of her fans, it is the most evident blight on her career. This is 1997’s Speed 2: Cruise Control, the sequel to her and Keanu Reeves’ 1994 blockbuster, Speed.

Holding a shocking four per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, the film sees Bullock reprise her role as Annie as she and her boyfriend holiday on a cruise ship that gets hijacked by Willem Defoe’s insane antagonist, John Geiger. Greatly lacking the intensity, originality and on-screen chemistry of the original, the film is often discussed as one of the worst follow-ups of all time.

Bullock explained: “You stumped me with the fans coming around later on [part of the question] – I have one no one came around to, and I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called Speed 2. I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.”

