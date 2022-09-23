The film Paul Thomas Anderson describes as "one of the best scripts ever written"









Very few filmmakers in modern cinema are as consistently innovative as Paul Thomas Anderson, with the American auteur constantly pushing the boundaries of the craft, film after film. Recognised as one of the most important and innovative filmmakers of the 21st century, the American auteur Anderson has elevated the quality of modern cinema with such films as The Master, There Will be Blood, Boogie Nights and Punch-Drunk Love.

Thanks to his consistency, Anderson has developed a magnetising presence in the industry. Over the course of 34 years and nine feature films, Anderson has worked with some of the finest performers of modern cinema, including Joaquin Phoenix, Jesse Plemons, Laura Dern, Rami Malek, Bradley Cooper, Mark Wahlberg, Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Naturally, as a prolific filmmaker, Anderson is also an avid cinephile, praising such filmmakers as Alfred Hitchcock, John Carpenter and Stanley Kubrick on his coveted list of favourite films, which includes North by Northwest, Dark Star and The Killing.

Within the list of favourites, however, is one pick that Anderson named “one of the best scripts ever written” whilst conversing with Creative Screenwriting. Picking out David Mamet’s 1987 drama House of Games, Anderson heaps the film with praise, even going as far as using the film in his early career as a template for his own progression as a young, burgeoning filmmaker.

Speaking to the publication, Anderson admitted that when he started writing at the age of 18, his mission was to “rip off David Mamet, because I foolishly believed Mamet’s dialogue was how people really talked”. Continuing, he adds, “It took me a while to realise that Mamet had developed a wonderfully stylised way of highlighting the way humans speak. People immediately think of dialogue when they hear Mamet’s name, but I think the strength of his writing is his storytelling”.

Highlighting his “very solid, old-fashioned techniques in setting up his stories,” Anderson further praised the director by saying House of Games is “one of the best scripts ever written, and it’s the story structure that makes it so brilliant”.

Praised by filmmakers and audiences alike, Mamet’s 1987 movie tells the story of a psychiatrist who comes to the aid of a compulsive gambler before falling into the depths of a compelling world of scams and con-men. Written and directed by Mamet, the film stars the likes of Lindsay Crouse, Joe Mantegna, Lilia Skala, Mike Nussbaum, J.T. Walsh, Steven Goldstein, Ricky Jay and more.

In addition to House of Games, Mamet became well-known for several celebrated screenplays. He penned the scripts for iconic films like State and Main, Wag the Dog and Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Al Pacino, Kevin Spacey, Alec Baldwin, Jack Lemmon, Alan Arkin, Ed Harris and Jonathan Pryce.

