'Boogie Nights': The break-out film Mark Wahlberg labels a "mistake"









Like him or not, Mark Wahlberg has enjoyed an incredibly successful career. Whether it be making his name as a comedian in films such as Pain and Gain or as a dramatist in flicks such as The Departed, since making his segue from a pop-rapper to an actor in the mid-1990s, he's continued to show that he's a dextrous talent.

Whilst some of his films might not have been as well recieved as others, such as his terrible foray into the Transformers franchise, he’s starred in other critically acclaimed and cult titles that keep his oeuvre above the watermark of commercial vulgarity. One of his most lauded roles, and arguably his best, came in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 outing, Boogie Nights.

It tells the story of the young nightclub pot washer, Eddie Adams, who transforms into the pornstar Dirk Diggler with the help of Burt Reynolds’ adult filmmaker, Jack Horner. An outlandish comedy set in the 1970s and 1980s, it is the most explicit that Wahlberg has starred in, and this is something that the Boston native is acutely aware of.

Despite being his break-out role, credited with setting the scene for his rise to becoming a bonafide star, Wahlberg has revised his opinion of the movie as he’s got older, with him now regretting it. Per The Mirror, he even went as far as to label it a “mistake”.

“I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving because I’ve made some poor choices in my past,” he told a 2017 Q&A in Chicago. When asked what titles he particularly regretted, he said: “Boogie Nights is up there at the top of the list.”

Elsewhere, when speaking to People at that year’s premiere of Daddy’s Home 2, Wahlberg expanded on his comments about God and Boogie Nights. He said: “I was sitting in front of a couple of thousand kids talking about and trying to encourage them to come back to their faith, and I was just saying that I just hope he has a sense of humour because I maybe made some decisions that may not be okay with Him.”

He continued: “So, I don’t want to compromise my artistic integrity or choices based on my faith or my family, but I also have other things to consider and being a little bit older and a little wiser, the idea of having to explain that movie and the reason behind it to my kids is another issue.”

