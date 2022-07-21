The film that Halle Berry regrets making the most: "A piece of sh*t, god-awful movie"









At the peak of her career, Halle Berry was recognised as one of the biggest names in the film industry – known for her critically acclaimed work as well as popular projects. Although she hasn’t been able to maintain her run in recent years, Berry has continued to work in films such as John Wick 3 and she also released her directorial debut feature Bruised in 2020.

The 2000s was when Berry shined the brightest, earning the Academy Award for the Best Actress category for her incredible performance in the 2001 film Monster’s Ball. Alongside those kinds of roles, Berry also participated in highly popular film franchises such as the X-Men movies as well as James Bond.

There was one specific film role which came during the height of her career and many expected it to be yet another illustrious addition to her growing filmography. However, it ended up becoming a catastrophic failure and was lampooned by critics as well as fans who thought that the entire production was nothing more than a joke.

That role was Berry’s rendition of Catwoman in the eponymous 2004 film which ended up becoming a critical and commercial failure. Voted by some critics as one of the worst films of all time, Catwoman also ended up earning seven Golden Raspberry nominations and Berry actual picked up the prize for the Worst Actress.

While many actors shy away from their Golden Raspberry nominations and awards, Berry personally accepted her Worst Actress award and revealed her opinion about the film in her acceptance speech: “First of all, I want to thank Warner Brothers. Thank you for putting me in a piece of shit, god-awful movie… It was just what my career needed.”

Since then, Berry has learnt how to look at the role in a more positive way and she now claims that the movie actually helped her. In a speech, she recalled: “Everybody around me said, ‘Girl, don’t do it. It’s going to be the death of you. It’s going to end your career’. But guess what I did? I followed my intuition and I did a movie called Catwoman and it bombed miserably.”

Although Berry still considers Catwoman to be a project that she should not have taken, she explained that failure is important: “While it failed to most people, it wasn’t a failure for me because I met so many interesting people that I wouldn’t have met otherwise, I learned two forms of martial arts and I learned not what to do.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.