The film that changed Edgar Wright's life









2021 was a big year for Edgar Wright, especially since he came out with two important projects in the shape of The Sparks Brothers and Last Night in Soho. While the latter was touted as one of the best films of the year before it was even released, Wright’s documentary about the music group received universal acclaim and ended up taking one of the top spots in our list as well.

Nevertheless, Last Night in Soho was an interesting project by an extremely talented filmmaker who ventured away from his familiar domain of comedy horror in order to make something that was more cerebral in nature. In fact, Wright revealed in an interview that he has made up his mind about never making a comedy horror film ever again.

Throughout the publicity campaign of Last Night in Soho, Wright maintained that he still held out hope for the revival of the traditional cinema experience and wanted people to see his own work in theatres instead of on their own personal devices. He claimed that the doomsaying on the internet about the death of cinema was unfounded since there were many people still eager to return to physical screenings.

That certainly turned out to be true, especially after the recent successes of big-budget productions such as Spider-Man: No Way Home which managed to revive the box office numbers. Wright has expressed his opinions about the future of cinema not just as an artist but also as a cinephile whose knowledge about film history is simply impeccable.

On multiple occasions, Wright has articulated his admiration for pioneering auteurs such as Jean-Pierre Melville as well as his own contemporaries like Wes Anderson. His love for the cinematic medium is so vast that he even shared his top 1000 picks of all time, surpassing the efforts of those directors who put out a top ten list from time to time.

However, there is usually just one cinematic gem in everyone’s life which can be called a “changed my life” masterpiece. For Wright, that film is none other than John Landis’ brilliant work An American Werewolf in London which Wright counted among the films that influenced him the most while he was growing up.

Calling the film the perfect intersection between horror and comedy, Wright explained that it was Landis who showed him how to tackle both horror and comedy through the art of shocks which blended seamlessly with the inherent structures of comedy. He added, “I suppose the reason that this film changed my life is that very early on in my film-watching experiences, I saw a film that was so sophisticated in its tone and what it managed to achieve.”

