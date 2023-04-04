Exploring the feud between Spike Lee and Tyler Perry









Over the course of his career, Tyler Perry has established himself as one of the most commercially successful figures in the world of American entertainment. Known for his highly popular dramatic works, Perry’s stage plays and television shows managed to capture the masses because of their melodramatic twists and turns. While he is cited by some as a champion of Black entertainment, other prominent Black creators – such as Spike Lee – have often criticised Perry’s impact on the industry.

As a pioneering filmmaker, Lee set out to achieve completely different things through his art. Mastering the art of political cinema through masterpieces like Do the Right Thing, Lee’s films tackled difficult issues like America’s violent history and the omnipresent racism that is embedded within the structures that govern the country. His vision of cinema exhibits a raw and powerful energy that consumes the audience, opening their eyes to different socioeconomic realities.

While talking about the landscape of Black art, Lee claimed that artists should have personal liberty but blamed creators like Perry for propagating racist ideas while capitalising on the worst impulses of American audiences. “Each artist should be allowed to pursue their artistic endeavours, but I still think there is a lot of stuff out today that is ‘coonery buffoonery’,” Lee explained. In addition, he criticised the problematic symbols propagated by Perry’s dramas: “the imaging is troubling.”

During an appearance on the Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Perry responded to the criticisms by saying that he had “heard it all”. According to Perry, the attacks against his popular Madea character are the result of elitism in the Black community. He insisted that his stories originate from his childhood experiences, especially his time with his mother and her friends.

While elaborating on the defence of his brand of entertainment, Perry insisted that it comes from a place of love. He said: “There’s a certain part of our society, especially Black people in the culture, that they look down on certain things within the culture. For me, I love the movies that I’ve done because they are the people that I grew up with that I represent.”

Perry added: “So when someone says, ‘You’re harkening back to a point of our life that we don’t want to talk about it or we don’t want the world to see,’ you’re dismissing the stories of millions and millions of Black people. That’s why I think it’s been so successful because it resonates with a lot of us who know these women in these experiences and Uncle Joe and so on and so forth.”

In later years, Lee clarified that the feud between him and Perry had cooled down, and he said that he was only airing his personal opinions. However, he still maintained that Tyler Perry is more of a businessman than an artist.