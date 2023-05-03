Feud surrounding Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds gets bitter









The brother of Carrie Fisher, Todd, has claimed that his family left him out of his sister’s ceremony celebrating her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This news arrives six years after a feud between Fisher’s estates and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, came to light. Reynolds had died just a day after her daughter.

Reynolds had left a large part of her estate to her children, Carrie and Todd, and her granddaughter, Billie, but did not think that Carrie would die so suddenly. Dying the very following day left Reynolds with no time to amend her will, and a contention among some family members arose that Billie should not have been entitled to a share of the fortune.

Todd Fisher recently told TMZ: “Frankly, it’s a distressing situation, and I don’t deserve to be put in this position. As the only brother of Carrie Fisher, being omitted from this special day is truly hurtful.” He said his exclusion from the event is “extremely hurtful and distressing as I was always a big part of everything my sister and mother did historically over their lifetimes.”

“It’s heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie,” Todd Fisher reiterated after his name was struck from the 30-name guest list.