'Ferris Bueller’s Day Off' has a spin-off in the works









Movie lovers from across the globe are used to a somewhat unnecessary remake or sequel in recent years, but few could’ve predicted the forthcoming arrival of the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spin-off.

Oozing with the spirit of teenage cheek and rebellion, charged by the optimistic zeitgeist of the 1980s, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off would define a generation of teenagers, each pursuing the same style, swagger, and good looks of the titular character. Helmed by John Hughes, a quintessential filmmaker of the late 20th century, the movie would become a critical and commercial success.

One moment in the movie has been seen as a movie-making opportunity for the Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Bill Posley. The creatives are looking to create a spin-off that focuses on the ‘day off’ of the parking attendants who take Cameron’s (Alan Ruck) Ferrari out for a spin at one point in the movie.

Played by Richard Edson and Larry ‘Flash’ Jenkins, the two characters aren’t actually named in the movie, even though they show up a couple of times, returning the battered car at the film’s climax.

36 years later and we have been given the answer to the question no one asked, with the title of Sam And Victor’s Day Off, revealing the names of the two pesky attendants. Produced by the Cobra Kai team, there is currently no word as to who will be directing or writing the sequel, which is undoubtedly full of potential.

Take a look at the trailer for the original movie, below.